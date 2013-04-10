SEOUL, April 10 U.S. crude slipped below $94 a barrel on Wednesday as a sharp rise in domestic oil stockpiles dented the outlook for demand from the top consumer, although intensifying geopolitical tensions are expected to keep a floor under prices.

The markets are now waiting for data from China due later in the day for trading cues, after a report on Tuesday showing benign inflation raised hopes for a more accommodative monetary policy from the world's second-largest economy.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. May crude slipped 25 cents a barrel at $93.95 a barrel as of 0041 GMT, after gaining almost a percent in the previous session.

* Brent May crude slipped 8 cents to $106.15, after closing up $1.57 at $106.23 per barrel on Tuesday.

* U.S. crude stockpiles rose by 5.1 million barrels during the week to April 5, data from the American Petroleum Institute showed late on Tuesday, sharply higher than the 1.4 million predicted by a Reuters poll of analysts.

* The market now waits for data from the U.S. government's Energy Information Administration (EIA), due at 1430 GMT on Wednesday.

* Investors will also look for cues from Chinese trade data later in the session. China's export growth may have eased in March after a spurt in the first two months of the year, while import growth likely returned to positive territory but remained tepid, a Reuters poll showed.

* China's major commodity imports in March are expected to have recovered slightly after sharp declines in the prior month, but shaky demand and high inventories makes a return to the earlier highs of December and January unlikely.

* Mounting tensions over Iran's nuclear programme and on the Korean peninsula were also in focus.

* Iran said on Tuesday operations had begun at two uranium mines and a milling plant and that Western opposition would not slow its nuclear work, days after talks with world powers made no breakthrough.

* North Korea intensified threats of an imminent conflict against the United States and the South on Tuesday, warning foreigners to evacuate South Korea to avoid being dragged into "thermonuclear war".

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares edged higher on Wednesday after a strong session on Wall Street overnight while the yen remained under pressure, with tensions on the Korean peninsula seen capping gains for riskier assets.

* The yen bobbed around a nearly four-year low against its U.S. counterparts on Wednesday. The euro was steady against the dollar at $1.30805.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday:

N/A China Trade data

0645 France Industrial output

0800 Italy Industrial output

1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report

1600 U.S. World Agricultural Supply and Demand Report

1615 IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde speaks

1800 FOMC releases minutes from its March 19-20 meeting

2000 U.S. Federal budget (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Himani Sarkar)