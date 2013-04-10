SEOUL, April 10 U.S. crude slipped below $94 a
barrel on Wednesday as a sharp rise in domestic oil stockpiles
dented the outlook for demand from the top consumer, although
intensifying geopolitical tensions are expected to keep a floor
under prices.
The markets are now waiting for data from China due later in
the day for trading cues, after a report on Tuesday showing
benign inflation raised hopes for a more accommodative monetary
policy from the world's second-largest economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. May crude slipped 25 cents a barrel at $93.95
a barrel as of 0041 GMT, after gaining almost a percent in the
previous session.
* Brent May crude slipped 8 cents to $106.15, after
closing up $1.57 at $106.23 per barrel on Tuesday.
* U.S. crude stockpiles rose by 5.1 million barrels during
the week to April 5, data from the American Petroleum Institute
showed late on Tuesday, sharply higher than the 1.4 million
predicted by a Reuters poll of analysts.
* The market now waits for data from the U.S. government's
Energy Information Administration (EIA), due at 1430 GMT on
Wednesday.
* Investors will also look for cues from Chinese trade data
later in the session. China's export growth may have eased in
March after a spurt in the first two months of the year, while
import growth likely returned to positive territory but remained
tepid, a Reuters poll showed.
* China's major commodity imports in March are expected to
have recovered slightly after sharp declines in the prior month,
but shaky demand and high inventories makes a return to the
earlier highs of December and January unlikely.
* Mounting tensions over Iran's nuclear programme and on the
Korean peninsula were also in focus.
* Iran said on Tuesday operations had begun at two uranium
mines and a milling plant and that Western opposition would not
slow its nuclear work, days after talks with world powers made
no breakthrough.
* North Korea intensified threats of an imminent conflict
against the United States and the South on Tuesday, warning
foreigners to evacuate South Korea to avoid being dragged into
"thermonuclear war".
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares edged higher on Wednesday after a strong
session on Wall Street overnight while the yen remained under
pressure, with tensions on the Korean peninsula seen capping
gains for riskier assets.
* The yen bobbed around a nearly four-year low against its
U.S. counterparts on Wednesday. The euro was steady against the
dollar at $1.30805.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday:
N/A China Trade data
0645 France Industrial output
0800 Italy Industrial output
1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report
1600 U.S. World Agricultural Supply and Demand Report
1615 IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde speaks
1800 FOMC releases minutes from its March 19-20 meeting
2000 U.S. Federal budget
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Himani Sarkar)