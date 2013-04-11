SEOUL, April 11 U.S. crude futures slipped
toward $94 per barrel on Thursday, snapping three straight
sessions of gains, as inventories in top consumer the United
States hit the third highest level on record and OPEC lowered
its global oil demand growth outlook.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. May crude slipped 29 cents to $94.35 per
barrel by 0051 GMT, after settling up 44 cents at $94.64 on
Wednesday. Brent May crude dropped 22 cents to $105.57.
Brent's May contract expires on Monday.
* U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose by 250,000 barrels during
the week to April 5 to near 39 million barrels, the highest
level since July 1990 and the third highest level since records
began in 1982, the Energy Information Administration data showed
on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 1.4
million barrel build.
* OPEC on Wednesday trimmed its forecast for global growth
in oil demand in 2013, following a similar downward revision to
oil demand growth by the U.S. Energy Information Administration
on Tuesday. The third closely watched oil forecaster, the
International Energy Agency, updates its outlook on Thursday.
* But oil prices were cushioned by data showing China
imported more oil in March than February, the ongoing dispute
over Iran's nuclear program and tensions on the Korean
peninsula.
* South Korea said on Wednesday there was a "very high"
probability that North Korea, after weeks of threats of war,
would test-launch a medium-range missile at any time as a show
of strength.
* Chinese imports of key commodities including crude oil
rebounded in March from the month before as hopes of a
strengthening economy encouraged end-users to ramp up output and
cautiously replenish stocks.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks climbed 1 percent on Wednesday, with both the
Dow and S&P 500 ending at historic highs as cyclical shares led
the way higher for a second straight day.
* Wall Street's record closing and growing optimism about
the Chinese economy underpinned Asian shares on Thursday while
the Bank of Japan's bold monetary stimulus kept the yen pinned
near fresh lows against major currencies.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday (GMT)
1230 U.S. Import/export prices
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Himani Sarkar)