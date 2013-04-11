SEOUL, April 11 U.S. crude futures slipped toward $94 per barrel on Thursday, snapping three straight sessions of gains, as inventories in top consumer the United States hit the third highest level on record and OPEC lowered its global oil demand growth outlook.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. May crude slipped 29 cents to $94.35 per barrel by 0051 GMT, after settling up 44 cents at $94.64 on Wednesday. Brent May crude dropped 22 cents to $105.57. Brent's May contract expires on Monday.

* U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose by 250,000 barrels during the week to April 5 to near 39 million barrels, the highest level since July 1990 and the third highest level since records began in 1982, the Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 1.4 million barrel build.

* OPEC on Wednesday trimmed its forecast for global growth in oil demand in 2013, following a similar downward revision to oil demand growth by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday. The third closely watched oil forecaster, the International Energy Agency, updates its outlook on Thursday.

* But oil prices were cushioned by data showing China imported more oil in March than February, the ongoing dispute over Iran's nuclear program and tensions on the Korean peninsula.

* South Korea said on Wednesday there was a "very high" probability that North Korea, after weeks of threats of war, would test-launch a medium-range missile at any time as a show of strength.

* Chinese imports of key commodities including crude oil rebounded in March from the month before as hopes of a strengthening economy encouraged end-users to ramp up output and cautiously replenish stocks.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks climbed 1 percent on Wednesday, with both the Dow and S&P 500 ending at historic highs as cyclical shares led the way higher for a second straight day.

* Wall Street's record closing and growing optimism about the Chinese economy underpinned Asian shares on Thursday while the Bank of Japan's bold monetary stimulus kept the yen pinned near fresh lows against major currencies.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday (GMT)

1230 U.S. Import/export prices

1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Himani Sarkar)