SEOUL, April 12 U.S. oil futures dropped below $93.50 per barrel, stretching losses into a second straight session after the International Energy Agency became the third of the world's top forecasters to cut its outlook for demand growth this year.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. May crude dropped 9 cents to $93.42 per barrel by 0022 GMT after settling down $1.13 at $93.51 on Thursday, well below its 50-day moving average of more than $94.

* Brent May crude gained 9 cent a barrel at $104.36. On Thursday it settled $1.52 lower at $104.27 a barrel. Brent's May contract expires on Monday.

* For the week, U.S. crude was set for a gain of 1 percent, after a steep 4.7 percent drop last week. Brent was mostly flat.

* The IEA on Thursday trimmed its 2013 global oil demand growth estimate by 25,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 795,000 bpd, which followed similar moves by the U.S. Energy Information Administration and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

* But geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the Korean peninsula are expected to keep providing some support to oil even as prices drop on market fundamentals.

* South Korea could become the second major buyer of Iran's crude to face a halt in imports from the Middle Eastern nation, as insurers broaden Western sanctions to refineries, people involved with the matter say.

* The United States on Thursday slapped financial penalties on an Iranian businessman, a Malaysian bank and a network of companies it accused of attempting to evade international sanctions on Iran's nuclear program through money laundering.

* Foreign ministers from the G8 group of rich countries failed to patch up deep divisions over Syria and condemned North Korea's threats but did not announce any concrete measures to address Pyongyang's provocations during a meeting in London on Thursday.

* North Korea has the ability to launch nuclear-armed ballistic missiles, although they would likely be unreliable, a Pentagon spy agency has concluded, as the United States and South Korea kept watch on Thursday for a missile test-launch by Pyongyang.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares crept higher and the yen faced fresh lows on Friday as the Bank of Japan's liquidity injections and Wall Street's record-high close overnight continued to underpin investor confidence.

* U.S. stocks rose for a fourth straight day on Thursday, sending the Dow and the S&P 500 to new closing highs as positive data on the labour market and an encouraging retail outlook eased recent concerns about economic growth.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0530 India Industrial output

0645 France Current account

0900 Euro zone Industrial output

1230 U.S. Producer prices

1230 U.S. Retail sales

1355 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index

1400 U.S. Business inventories

1630 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks

N/A Euro zone finance ministers meet in Dublin (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Himani Sarkar)