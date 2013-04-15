TOKYO, April 15 U.S. crude futures extended declines to below $91 a barrel on Monday, as weak U.S. retail sales raised concerns over recovery in the world's largest economy, while investors awaited Chinese GDP data later in the day for more clues on the outlook for demand.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for May delivery was down 68 cents at $90.61 a barrel by 0035 GMT, after settling down $2.22 on Friday.

* London Brent crude for May delivery had fallen 30 cents to $102.81 a barrel, having settled down $1.16.

Brent futures hit a nine-month low near $101 on Friday as a broad investor sell-off in commodities triggered falls of as much as $3 a barrel.

* China's annual rate of economic growth likely nudged higher in the first three months of 2013 versus the last quarter of 2012, with fixed asset investment and factory output growth in double digits cementing a mild rebound, according to a Reuters poll.

China is also set to release other data including industrial output later in the day.

* A power outage hit three refineries in Port Arthur, Texas, on Sunday, causing a fire at Total Petrochemicals plant and shutting multiple units at Motiva Enterprises refinery, the nation's largest, according to the companies and Genscape.

* Iran wants oil prices to stay above $100 a barrel, its oil minister said on Sunday, ahead of OPEC's next meeting on May 31.

* China's power consumption rose to 1,213.9 billion kilowatt hours in the first quarter, up 4.3 percent from a year earlier, the official China Securities Journal reported on Monday, citing data from the National Energy Administration.

* Hedge funds and other large speculators cut their bets on rising U.S. crude oil prices for the first time in five weeks in the seven days to April 9, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Friday, retreating from the previous session's record highs on a drop in financial shares, but major indexes marked their biggest weekly gains since the first week of the year.

* The dollar got off to a weaker start against the yen on Monday, well below last week's four-year high after the United States explicitly said it would watch to ensure Japan's policies were not aimed at weakening its currency.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)

- 0200 China Q1 GDP

- 0200 China Industrial output

- 0200 China Retail sales

- 0200 China Urban investment

- 0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade

- 1230 U.S. New York Fed Empire State survey

- 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)