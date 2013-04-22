SINGAPORE, April 22 U.S. crude futures hovered
around $88 a barrel on Monday, stabilising after a more than 3
percent fall last week caused by worries of slower global
economic growth and the impact on fuel demand.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for June delivery inched down 6 cents
to$87.95 a barrel by 0022 GMT. The contract touched its lowest
level this year last week, drawing buying from bargain hunters.
* June Brent crude stayed below $100 after touching
its lowest level since July 2012 on Wednesday. It edged down 13
cents to $99.52 a barrel, but held onto most of its gains in the
last two sessions.
* Hedge funds and other large speculators cut their net long
U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to April
16, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said.
* Global finance officials on Saturday said monetary policy
alone was not enough to restore confidence in the shaky global
economy as they urged countries to take other steps to
reinvigorate growth and create jobs.
* An early peek this week at how the euro zone economy
performed in April could cement the case for the next
installment in an unprecedented campaign of monetary easing by
the world's major central banks.
* Squeezed between shrinking exports to the United States,
game-changing giant Middle East refineries and dwindling
domestic demand, more European refineries are likely to face the
axe.
* Signs of improvement in the depressed North American
drilling market and steady growth elsewhere helped oilfield
services companies Schlumberger Ltd and Baker Hughes Inc
beat Wall Street's profit expectations.
* BP is reviewing its biggest new oil project in the
Gulf of Mexico, due to rising development costs across the
industry, and could delay the $10 billion scheme.
MARKETS NEWS
* World equity markets and oil prices rebounded on Friday in
a relief rally after a selloff this week that was triggered by
signs of sluggish global growth.
* The yen started the new week under pressure, with the
dollar just a whisker away from the elusive 100 level, after the
Group of 20 countries stopped short of criticising Japan's
reflationary policies that have sent its currency tumbling.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday:
- 1400 GMT U.S. existing home sales March
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)