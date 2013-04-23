SINGAPORE, April 23 U.S. crude futures held
above $89 a barrel on Tuesday, trading at the highest level in a
week, as investors wait on manufacturing data from China for
demand cues at the world's second-largest oil consumer.
FUNDAMENTALS
- U.S. crude for June delivery rose 12 cents to
$89.31 a barrel by 0010 GMT in a fourth session of gains. Front
month prices settled up 0.85 percent on Monday.
- June Brent crude edged up 8 cents to $100.47 after
settling above $100 on Monday for the first time in five
sessions.
- U.S. commercial crude oil stockpiles are forecast to have
climbed last week on increased imports, and oil products are
also seen higher, a preliminary Reuters poll of five analysts
showed.
- OPEC heavyweight Saudi Arabia is expected to keep oil
output steady throughout the second quarter as more high pace
demand in Asia, its biggest oil export market, has yet to
materialise.
- Libya will seek to increase its oil output quota within
OPEC once it is sure it can produce 1.7 million barrels per day,
up from about 1.5 million currently, Oil Minister Abdelbari
al-Arusi said.
- The U.N. nuclear agency is talking with Iran to set a date
for discussions on resuming an investigation there, it said, as
Washington stressed the importance of diplomacy in ending a
standoff over Tehran's nuclear programme.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which wants
to restart a long-stalled inquiry into suspected atomic bomb
research by Iran, issued a brief statement after Iranian media
reported that talks were set for May 21.
- European Union governments agreed on Monday to ease
sanctions on Syria to allow purchases of oil from the
opposition, in the hope of throwing a financial lifeline to
rebels fighting President Bashar al-Assad.
- A flotilla of boats carrying more than 80 Japanese
nationalists arrived on Tuesday in waters near disputed islands
at the centre of tensions between China and Japan, risking
further straining Tokyo's fraught relations with its Asian
neighbours.
MARKETS NEWS
- World equity markets edged up on Monday, erasing early
losses as Wall Street rebounded after a hefty decline last week,
while the dollar fell against the yen but remained within a
hair's breadth of the key 100-yen level.
- The U.S. dollar was nursing a grudge in early Asian trade
on Tuesday after another attempt at 100 yen failed due to
options-related offers, but traders suspect it is only a matter
of time before the psychological level is broken.
- U.S. home resales edged downward in March, pointing to
some slowdown in the housing market recovery pace as overall
economic activity cools.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday:
- 0145 GMT China HSBC flash PMI April
- 0758 GMT Euro zone Markit Mfg flash PMI April
- 1400 GMT U.S. new home sales March
- 2030 GMT U.S. API weekly oil stocks
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)