TOKYO, April 25 U.S. crude futures extended
gains for a sixth day on Thursday after rising 2.5 percent a day
earlier, supported by a big drop in U.S. gasoline inventories
and speculation that a glut of crude at the Cushing, Oklahoma
hub could soon ease.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for June delivery was up 9 cents at
$91.52 a barrel by 2346 GMT.
It settled up $2.25 at $91.43 on Wednesday after U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed that inventories at Cushing
rose by only 35,000 barrels last week, below levels some market
players had expected.
* London Brent crude for June delivery was untraded,
after settling up $1.42 at $101.73.
* U.S. gasoline stocks posted a steep 3.9-million-barrel
drop, compared with analysts' expectations for a smaller decline
of 200,000 barrels, as refinery output unexpectedly dipped, the
EIA data showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories rose by a smaller-than-expected 947,000
barrels, while distillate fuels, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose 97,000 barrels, compared with expectations for
a rise of 300,000 barrels.
* Some traders on Wednesday linked strong gains in U.S.
crude to a report from industry group Genscape late on Tuesday
that showed BP increasing oil flow from Cushing into its
Whiting, Indiana refinery, a sign that new units at the plant
would restart soon.
Oil traders have been closely watching for the restart of
the refinery, which is being upgraded to take more heavy crude
from Canada and will drain supplies that have been weighing on
U.S. futures.
* Orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods recorded
their biggest drop in seven months in March and a gauge of
planned business spending rose only modestly, data showed on
Wednesday, the latest signs of a slowdown in economic activity.
MARKETS NEWS
* The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended flat on Wednesday with
Boeing's five-year high among the day's highlights, but weakness
in Procter & Gamble and AT&T kept the Dow in negative territory.
* The yen was steady against its major counterparts in early
Asia trading on Thursday, with the dollar still shy of the
100-yen mark and the euro remaining off overnight lows hit in
the wake of disappointing German data.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)
- 0830 UK Q1 GDP
- 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
- 1500 U.S. Kansas City Fed manufacturing
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)