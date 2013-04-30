SINGAPORE, April 30 U.S. crude futures steadied near their highest level in more than two weeks on Tuesday, supported by hopes U.S. and European central banks will commit to stimulating a fragile global economy.

But prices are still headed for a monthly loss following a mid-April commodities rout fueled by economic slowdown worries.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for June delivery was little changed at $94.41 a barrel by 0040 GMT, after settling at $94.50 on Monday. West Texas Intermediate crude hit a session high of $94.69 in the prior session, its loftiest since April 10.

* Brent June crude was flat at $103.81.

* U.S. crude is down nearly 3 percent for April. Brent oil has lost 5.6 percent for the month, its steepest drop since May 2012.

* The Federal Reserve starts a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday at which it is expected to indicate no let-up in its monthly $85-billion bond-buying programme to support the U.S. economy. The European Central Bank is anticipated to cut interest rates later in the week, for the first time since July 2012.

* U.S. consumer spending unexpectedly rose in March, temporarily boosted by demand for utilities due to colder weather, according to data that did little to alter a picture of a cooling in the economy.

* Confidence in the euro zone's economy fell further in April, data showed, strengthening the case for a cut in interest rates this week by the European Central Bank.

* Cyprus's parliament decides on Tuesday whether to back a bailout imposed by its EU partners, with approval likely from a thin majority against mounting calls for the island to exit the euro.

* U.S. crude oil exports doubled in February to a 13-year high of 124,000 barrels per day as shipments of surplus shale crude to Canada gathered pace.

* Renewed oil output at Chevron Corp's Frade Field in Brazil should boost production at partner Petrobras by as much as 5,000 barrels a day, helping limit declining flows at the state-run company because of maintenance.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar wallowed at 1-1/2 week lows against a basket of currencies in early Asian trade as declining bond yields and slowing inflation put pressure on the Federal Reserve for more action.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment

0600 Germany Retail sales

0645 France Consumer spending

0755 Germany Unemployment

0800 Italy Unemployment

0900 Euro zone Inflation

0900 Euro zone Unemployment

1145 U.S. ICSC chain store sales

1300 U.S. Case-Shiller home price index

1345 U.S. Chicago PMI

1400 U.S. Consumer confidence

1500 U.S. ISM Semiannual economic forecast

N/A Federal Reserve's FOMC starts two-day policy meeting

