TOKYO May 1 U.S. crude futures fell slightly on Wednesday, extending a more than 1 percent drop in the previous session as investors awaited the outcome of policy meetings at the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank this week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for June delivery was down 42 cents at $93.04 a barrel at 0041 GMT, after settling at $93.46 on Tuesday.

* Brent June crude dropped 0.8 percent to $101.60.

* U.S. crude fell 1.1 percent on Tuesday after U.S. data showed Midwest business activity contracted in April and a European report showed record unemployment.

* It fell 4 percent during April, while Brent shed more than 7 percent for the month, its steepest drop since May last year.

* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a closely-watched indicator for commodity prices, finished nearly 3 percent down last month.

* U.S. job growth likely accelerated in April, but probably still lacked enough muscle to help the economy head off the blow from deep government budget cuts and higher taxes.

* The Fed winds up a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday at which it is expected to indicate no let-up in its monthly $85-billion bond-buying programme to support the U.S. economy.

* Inflation in the euro zone has fallen to a three-year low and unemployment has hit a new record, cementing expectations of an interest rate cut by the European Central Bank later this week.

* An oil-rich region of the north-central United States holds more than twice the recoverable crude supplies estimated just five years ago, according to a government study that highlights the nation's march toward energy self-sufficiency.

* The oil minister of Saudi Arabia, the world's top crude oil exporter, welcomed the U.S. energy renaissance on Tuesday but added that the boom in new global output may hold the kingdom's production at current levels until the next decade.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar languished at a two-month low against a basket of currencies in early Asian trade on Wednesday as investors wagered the U.S. central bank would recommit to its aggressive stimulus programme, with a chance of expanding it.

* U.S. stocks rose moderately on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 ending at another all-time closing high on a jump in Apple and encouraging economic data.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0100 China Official manufacturing PMI

1215 U.S. ADP employment report

1400 U.S. Construction spending

1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI

1800 Federal Reserve's FOMC announces policy decision (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick)