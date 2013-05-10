SEOUL May 10 U.S. crude oil futures eased on Friday on weak Chinese economic data, but geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and signs the U.S. economy could be gathering steam supported prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The benchmark U.S. crude oil contract, for June, dropped 41 cents to $95.98 a barrel by 0101 GMT, after settling down 23 cents at $96.39.

* Brent crude for June fell 30 cents a barrel to $104.17. It ended 13 cents higher at $104.47 per barrel on Thursday, up more than $1 from a session low of $103.45.

* China's annual consumer inflation accelerated more than expected in April, while factory prices fell for a 14th consecutive month, denting the outlook for demand in the country.

* In the United States, the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless aid fell last week to the lowest level in nearly 5-1/2 years, easing fears of an abrupt economic slowdown.

* Continuing geopolitical tensions also checked falls in the oil markets. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said Syria would respond to Israeli raids around Damascus by giving his group sophisticated new weapons, the outcome Israel said its attack was launched to avert.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares eased on Friday, taking their cues from global equities which took a breather from recent rallies overnight, but Japanese equities soared to fresh five-year highs as the dollar's break above the symbolic 100 yen level underpinned sentiment.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday (GMT):

0600 Germany Trade balance

0800 Italy Industrial output

1330 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks

1600 U.S. Department of Agriculture supply-demand report

1800 U.S. Federal budget

N/A G7 Finance ministers and central bank governors'

meeting (to May 11) (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Joseph Radford)