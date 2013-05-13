SINGAPORE May 13 U.S. crude futures slipped in
early Asian trade on Monday on worries of a slowdown in demand
growth as a slew of data from the world's top consumer the
United States may point to slower growth early in the second
quarter.
A flood of data this week is expected to paint a mixed
picture of the global economy, with belt-tightening continuing
to dampen activity in the euro zone. In the United States, while
there are signs of labor market resilience, the rest of the
economy is showing some strain.
U.S oil slipped 43 cents to $95.61 a barrel by 2342
GMT, sliding for four out of the past five sessions. Brent
declined 32 cents to $103.59.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Oil flows on a pipeline carrying Iraqi crude from the city
of Kirkuk to Turkey's Mediterranean coast resumed on Saturday,
sources at Iraq's North Oil Company said, following a militant
attack.
* OPEC will need to pump slightly more oil than it thought
in 2013 and expects global consumption to be much higher in the
rest of the year, signs of a stronger market that argue against
any calls for supply restraint when the group meets on May 31.
* British oil company BP said it is withdrawing some
non-essential staff from Libya after Britain's government warned
about deteriorating security in the capital Tripoli. Bombs
exploded outside two police stations in the eastern city of
Benghazi on Friday.
* Syria's opposition coalition will meet in Istanbul on May
23 to decide whether to participate in a U.S. and
Russian-sponsored conference to try to end the Syrian civil war,
coalition officials said on Sunday.
* The Obama administration is unlikely to make a decision on
the Canada-to-Nebraska Keystone XL pipeline until late this year
as it painstakingly weighs the project's impact on the
environment and on energy security, a U.S. official and analysts
said on Friday.
MARKETS NEWS
* The Dow and S&P 500 ended at record highs on Friday, and
stocks posted a third consecutive week of gains as a rise in
Google and other technology shares offset a slide in energy
stocks.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday:
- 0530 China Industrial output yy Apr
- 0530 China Retail sales yy Apr
- 0530 China Urban investment (ytd)yy Apr
- 1230 U.S. Retail sales mm Apr
- 1400 U.S. Business inventories mm Mar
