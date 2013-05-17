SINGAPORE May 17 U.S. crude futures slipped towards $95 a barrel on Friday as disappointing U.S. economic data revived worries over demand in the world's biggest oil consumer.

U.S. oil had slipped 9 cents to $95.07 a barrel by 0014 GMT, after settling 86 cents higher. The contract is poised to snap three straight weeks of gains.

Brent was 5 cents lower at $103.73. The June contract, which expired in the previous session, ended 12 cents higher.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The U.S. economy showed fresh signs of slower growth in the second quarter, with factory activity slipping in the mid-Atlantic region while groundbreaking declined at home construction sites.

* Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Iran must take part in a proposed international conference to try to end Syria's civil war, but that Western states wanted to limit the participants and possibly predetermine the outcome of the talks. Uncertainty over political tensions in the region has buoyed oil prices

* The full U.S. House of Representatives will soon begin debate on a bill to approve the Canada-to-Nebraska Keystone XL oil pipeline, a lawmaker said on Thursday after his panel advanced the measure.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with the downturn accelerating late in the day after a Federal Reserve official said the central bank could begin easing up on monetary stimulus this summer.

* The U.S. dollar recovered to trade higher against the euro and yen late Thursday afternoon in a volatile session that saw the U.S. currency swing between gains and losses.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday:

- 1355 U.S. TR/U Michigan sentiment index

- 1400 U.S. Leading indicators

(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Joseph Radford)