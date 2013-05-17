SINGAPORE May 17 U.S. crude futures slipped
towards $95 a barrel on Friday as disappointing U.S. economic
data revived worries over demand in the world's biggest oil
consumer.
U.S. oil had slipped 9 cents to $95.07 a barrel by
0014 GMT, after settling 86 cents higher. The contract is poised
to snap three straight weeks of gains.
Brent was 5 cents lower at $103.73. The June contract, which
expired in the previous session, ended 12 cents higher.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The U.S. economy showed fresh signs of slower growth in
the second quarter, with factory activity slipping in the
mid-Atlantic region while groundbreaking declined at home
construction sites.
* Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Iran must take
part in a proposed international conference to try to end
Syria's civil war, but that Western states wanted to limit the
participants and possibly predetermine the outcome of the talks.
Uncertainty over political tensions in the region has buoyed oil
prices
* The full U.S. House of Representatives will soon begin
debate on a bill to approve the Canada-to-Nebraska Keystone XL
oil pipeline, a lawmaker said on Thursday after his panel
advanced the measure.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with the downturn
accelerating late in the day after a Federal Reserve official
said the central bank could begin easing up on monetary stimulus
this summer.
* The U.S. dollar recovered to trade higher against the euro
and yen late Thursday afternoon in a volatile session that saw
the U.S. currency swing between gains and losses.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday:
- 1355 U.S. TR/U Michigan sentiment index
- 1400 U.S. Leading indicators
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Joseph Radford)