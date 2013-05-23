PERTH May 23 U.S. crude futures prices dropped to around $94 a barrel on Thursday after data showing U.S. gasoline supplies rose and on concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve may curtail its bond-buying stimulus later this year.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. July oil futures contract fell 26 cents to $94.02 a barrel by 0035 GMT.

* Brent also dropped 26 cents to $102.34 a barrel.

* The U.S. government's Energy Information Administration said gasoline inventories rose by 3 million barrels last week, suggesting the U.S. domestic fuel market was well supplied for the peak driving season.

* U.S. crude inventories fell by 338,000 barrels, less than analysts had expected, but stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, crude storage hub rose 449,000 barrels to 50.172 million barrels.

* The Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus is helping the U.S. economy recover but the central bank needs to see further signs of traction before taking its foot off the gas pedal, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday.

* Investors will watch on Thursday for May's initial purchasing managers indexes for signs of economic revival in the three key consumer regions: China, the United States and the euro zone. Reuters surveys suggest they may show a slight pickup from April but not enough to dispel fears of a sluggish outlook.

* Washington threatened on Wednesday to increase support for Syria's rebels if President Bashar al-Assad refuses to discuss a political end to a civil war that is spreading across borders.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday with the S&P 500 posting its biggest decline in three weeks, after minutes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting showed some officials were open to tapering large-scale asset purchases as early as at the June meeting.

* The dollar hovered at a near three-year high against a basket of major currencies in Asia on Thursday, having risen broadly as Treasury yields jumped on the prospect that the Federal Reserve might scale back its stimulus programme this year.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday:

0145 China HSBC Manufacturing Flash PMI

0658 France Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI

0728 Germany Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI

0758 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI

1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

1258 U.S. Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI

1400 U.S. New home sales

1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence

N/A European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi speaks (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Ed Davies)