PERTH May 23 U.S. crude futures prices dropped
to around $94 a barrel on Thursday after data showing U.S.
gasoline supplies rose and on concerns that the U.S. Federal
Reserve may curtail its bond-buying stimulus later this year.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. July oil futures contract fell 26 cents to
$94.02 a barrel by 0035 GMT.
* Brent also dropped 26 cents to $102.34 a barrel.
* The U.S. government's Energy Information Administration
said gasoline inventories rose by 3 million barrels last week,
suggesting the U.S. domestic fuel market was well supplied for
the peak driving season.
* U.S. crude inventories fell by 338,000 barrels, less than
analysts had expected, but stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma,
crude storage hub rose 449,000 barrels to 50.172 million
barrels.
* The Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus is helping the
U.S. economy recover but the central bank needs to see further
signs of traction before taking its foot off the gas pedal, Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday.
* Investors will watch on Thursday for May's initial
purchasing managers indexes for signs of economic revival in the
three key consumer regions: China, the United States and the
euro zone. Reuters surveys suggest they may show a slight pickup
from April but not enough to dispel fears of a sluggish outlook.
* Washington threatened on Wednesday to increase support
for Syria's rebels if President Bashar al-Assad refuses to
discuss a political end to a civil war that is spreading across
borders.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday with the S&P 500 posting its
biggest decline in three weeks, after minutes from the latest
U.S. Federal Reserve meeting showed some officials were open to
tapering large-scale asset purchases as early as at the June
meeting.
* The dollar hovered at a near three-year high against a
basket of major currencies in Asia on Thursday, having risen
broadly as Treasury yields jumped on the prospect that the
Federal Reserve might scale back its stimulus programme this
year.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday:
0145 China HSBC Manufacturing Flash PMI
0658 France Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI
0728 Germany Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI
0758 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1258 U.S. Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI
1400 U.S. New home sales
1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence
N/A European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi speaks
