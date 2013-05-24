PERTH May 24 U.S. crude futures dropped to around $94 a barrel on Friday after disappointing China data and on lingering concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve would curb its stimulus programme.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The U.S. July oil futures contract had fallen 9 cents to $94.16 a barrel by 0038 GMT.

* Brent rose 5 cents to $102.49 a barrel.

* China's factory activity shrank for the first time in seven months in May, a survey showed, stoking worries over the demand outlook for commodities.

* Strong U.S. housing data renewed worries the Fed would curtail its bond-buying programme. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said earlier this week that the central bank could scale back the pace of bond purchases at one of its next few policy meetings.

* A commodities trader filed suit against BP Plc, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Statoil in a U.S. federal court, accusing the companies of colluding to fix prices in North Sea Brent crude oil.

* The euro zone is more stable than a year ago but economic conditions remain challenging and governments must push on with reforms and banking union plans, the European Central Bank's president said on Thursday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Stocks prices worldwide fell on Thursday as investors questioned the pace of economic growth and when the Fed's stimulus programme would end.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday:

0600 Germany Detailed Q1 GDP

0600 Germany GfK consumer confidence

0645 France Business climate

0800 Germany Ifo business climate

0800 Italy Consumer confidence

1230 U.S. Durable goods orders (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Joseph Radford)