TOKYO May 27 U.S. crude futures fell below $94 a barrel on Monday, amid lingering worries over fears of an economic slowdown in China, the world's No. 2 oil consumer, and worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve would curb its stimulus programme.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for July delivery was down 60 cents at $93.55 a barrel by 2243 GMT, after settling down 10 cents at $94.15 on Friday.

U.S. and British markets are closed on Monday due to Memorial Day and Bank Holiday respectively.

* London Brent crude for July delivery was down 49 cents at $102.15 a barrel, after settling up 20 cents.

* Hedge fund bets on rising U.S. crude oil prices rose to the highest in 14-months in the week to May 21, data from commodity market regulators showed on Friday.

* The resignation of Kuwait's oil minister Hani Hussein has been accepted, local media reported, after he came under pressure from lawmakers wanting to question him over a $2.2 billion compensation payment to Dow Chemical Co.

* Iraqi oil exports averaged 2.6 million barrels per day (bpd) in May, steady from the previous month, while production was 3.15 million bpd for the month, oil minister Abdul-Kareem Luaibi said on Sunday.

MARKETS NEWS

* The S&P 500 declined for a third day on Friday, with the three major U.S. stock indexes posting their first negative week since mid-April on lingering concern that the U.S. central bank may scale back its stimulus measures to support the economy.

* The dollar stood steady against the yen on Monday after posting its worst week against the Japanese currency in a year on Friday.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)

- None

