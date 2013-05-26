UPDATE 3-Oil falls as rising Libyan, U.S. output undermines cuts
* OPEC-led efforts already undercut by soaring U.S. output (Adds Russian May production, updates prices)
TOKYO May 27 U.S. crude futures fell below $94 a barrel on Monday, amid lingering worries over fears of an economic slowdown in China, the world's No. 2 oil consumer, and worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve would curb its stimulus programme.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for July delivery was down 60 cents at $93.55 a barrel by 2243 GMT, after settling down 10 cents at $94.15 on Friday.
U.S. and British markets are closed on Monday due to Memorial Day and Bank Holiday respectively.
* London Brent crude for July delivery was down 49 cents at $102.15 a barrel, after settling up 20 cents.
* Hedge fund bets on rising U.S. crude oil prices rose to the highest in 14-months in the week to May 21, data from commodity market regulators showed on Friday.
* The resignation of Kuwait's oil minister Hani Hussein has been accepted, local media reported, after he came under pressure from lawmakers wanting to question him over a $2.2 billion compensation payment to Dow Chemical Co.
* Iraqi oil exports averaged 2.6 million barrels per day (bpd) in May, steady from the previous month, while production was 3.15 million bpd for the month, oil minister Abdul-Kareem Luaibi said on Sunday.
MARKETS NEWS
* The S&P 500 declined for a third day on Friday, with the three major U.S. stock indexes posting their first negative week since mid-April on lingering concern that the U.S. central bank may scale back its stimulus measures to support the economy.
* The dollar stood steady against the yen on Monday after posting its worst week against the Japanese currency in a year on Friday.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)
- None
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
* OPEC-led efforts already undercut by soaring U.S. output (Adds Russian May production, updates prices)
SINGAPORE/BEIJING, May 31 China's soybean importers are pushing to postpone or cancel cargoes mainly ordered from suppliers in Brazil as they rack up hefty losses processing the commodity into cooking oil and animal feed ingredients, said three trade sources.