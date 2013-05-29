SINGAPORE May 29 U.S. crude oil futures
steadied in early deals on Wednesday, clinging to most of its
gains from the prior session when upbeat housing and consumer
confidence data buoyed the outlook for demand from world's top
oil user.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for July delivery stood at $94.72 a
barrel by 0036 GMT after settling at $95.01 on Tuesday, when the
price rose nearly 1 percent as U.S. markets reopened following a
long holiday weekend.
* Brent crude was at $104.15 a barrel. The oil
benchmark rose 1.6 percent in the previous session in its
biggest daily gain in almost a month to close at $104.23.
* U.S. home prices surged by the most in nearly seven years
in March while consumer confidence in May was the highest in
more than five years, lifting industrial commodities and
equities on Tuesday.
* The upbeat U.S. data also helped counter recent negative
sentiment spurred by indications of softer Chinese growth after
a private-sector survey showed manufacturing activity in the
world's No. 2 economy and oil consumer declined for the first
time in seven months. The government's own factory reading is
due out on Saturday.
* But experts say the recovery in the U.S. housing market is
showing a pattern far different from what followed previous
downturns, suggesting that the dramatic price gains of recent
months may not be sustainable.
* Rising tensions in Syria are also supporting oil prices.
Disputes between Russia and the West over arming warring sides
in Syria dimmed prospects for peace talks that were also clouded
by disarray among President Bashar al-Assad's political foes.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares were steady and the dollar remained firm as
U.S. stocks rallied to record highs overnight on signs of
resilience in the U.S. economy and expectations of continued
monetary policy support.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0755 Germany Unemployment rate
0800 Euro zone M3 money supply
0800 Italy Business confidence
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1200 Germany Inflation
1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales
2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)