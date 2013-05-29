SINGAPORE May 29 U.S. crude oil futures steadied in early deals on Wednesday, clinging to most of its gains from the prior session when upbeat housing and consumer confidence data buoyed the outlook for demand from world's top oil user.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for July delivery stood at $94.72 a barrel by 0036 GMT after settling at $95.01 on Tuesday, when the price rose nearly 1 percent as U.S. markets reopened following a long holiday weekend.

* Brent crude was at $104.15 a barrel. The oil benchmark rose 1.6 percent in the previous session in its biggest daily gain in almost a month to close at $104.23.

* U.S. home prices surged by the most in nearly seven years in March while consumer confidence in May was the highest in more than five years, lifting industrial commodities and equities on Tuesday.

* The upbeat U.S. data also helped counter recent negative sentiment spurred by indications of softer Chinese growth after a private-sector survey showed manufacturing activity in the world's No. 2 economy and oil consumer declined for the first time in seven months. The government's own factory reading is due out on Saturday.

* But experts say the recovery in the U.S. housing market is showing a pattern far different from what followed previous downturns, suggesting that the dramatic price gains of recent months may not be sustainable.

* Rising tensions in Syria are also supporting oil prices. Disputes between Russia and the West over arming warring sides in Syria dimmed prospects for peace talks that were also clouded by disarray among President Bashar al-Assad's political foes.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares were steady and the dollar remained firm as U.S. stocks rallied to record highs overnight on signs of resilience in the U.S. economy and expectations of continued monetary policy support.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0755 Germany Unemployment rate

0800 Euro zone M3 money supply

0800 Italy Business confidence

1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales

1200 Germany Inflation

1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales

2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)