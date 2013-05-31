TOKYO May 31 U.S. crude was steady near $93.50
a barrel on Friday, after weak data from the top oil consumer
helped ease fears the Federal Reserve could soon scale back its
stimulus measures, a key driver of investment in global
commodities.
A surprise drop in U.S. gasoline inventories last week also
underpinned the oil market. But prices were on track for a
second straight weekly decline, hurt by weak growth forecasts
for No.2 oil consumer China.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for July delivery was down 12 cents at
$93.49 a barrel by 0018 GMT, after settling up 48 cents at
$93.61 on Thursday.
* Brent dropped 10 cents to $102.09 a barrel, after
settling down 24 cents.
* The U.S. economy expanded less than previously estimated
in the first three months of the year and initial jobless claims
unexpectedly rose last week, stirring up hopes the Fed may
continue its easing policy, which would keep interest rates low
and money cheap.
* U.S. gasoline inventories fell last week as motorists
topped up their tanks ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend,
but stocks of crude oil rose to their highest level on record,
the U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed.
* A strong storm system that prompted tornado warnings in
the U.S. crude futures hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, on Thursday
passed through without damaging tanks that store more than 50
million barrels of oil.
* The International Monetary Fund cut its growth forecast
for China this year to 7.75 percent from 8 percent, citing a
weak world economy and exports, while the OECD cut its forecast
to 7.8 percent from 8.5 percent.
* OPEC oil ministers are expected to keep oil output targets
steady for 2013 at a meeting later on Friday, with a Reuters
survey showing that OPEC crude output has fallen in May closer
to target due to lower exports from Iraq and disruptions in some
African producers.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, rebounding from the previous
session's losses, as tepid economic data eased concerns the U.S.
Federal Reserve would begin to gradually scale back its policy
of stimulating growth.
* The U.S. dollar fell to a three-week low against the euro
on Thursday on weak U.S. economic data.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)
- 0900 Euro Zone Inflation flash/May
- 0900 Euro Zone Unemployment/April
- 1230 Canada GDP/Q1
- 1230 U.S. Personal consumption/April
- 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI/May
- 1355 U.S. U. Michigan sentiment final/May
- 1430 U.S. ECRI weekly
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Himani Sarkar)