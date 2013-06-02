(Corrects typographical errors in paragraphs 1, 4)

TOKYO, June 3 U.S. crude fell to a one-month low on Monday, extending a drop in the previous session after a sell-off in U.S. equities undermined investor sentiment.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for July delivery was down 61 cents at $91.36 a barrel by 2243 GMT, after settling down $1.64 at $91.97 on Friday. The contract earlier fell as low as $91.26, its lowest since May 2.

* Brent settled Friday down $1.80 at $100.39.

* Explosions at a PetroChina refinery in northeastern China injured two people and another two were missing, the official Xinhua news agency said on Sunday.

* China's official PMI rose to 50.8 in May from 50.6 in April, data showed on Saturday, beating market expectations and raising optimism that the world's second-largest economy may be stabilising.

* Hezbollah guerrillas fought a deadly battle with Syrian rebels in Lebanon's eastern border region early on Sunday, security sources said, in the latest eruption of Syria's conflict on Lebanese soil.

* The United States blacklisted on Friday eight companies in Iran's petrochemical industry, sending a warning to the Islamic Republic's global customers as Washington strives to cut off funds to the country's nuclear program.

* The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' Friday meeting agreed, as expected, to retain the group's 30 million barrels per day (bpd) output target through the rest of the year.

* Oil speculators cut WTI net long positions by 21,689 contracts to 250,531 in week to May 28.

* Brent crude oil prices will slip further this year and next as uncertainties over Chinese growth and a gloomy European economic outlook depress demand while oil supplies improve, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

* Markets are waiting for U.S. employment numbers this Friday. A strong jobs report could prompt an early end to the Federal Reserve's policy of pumping money into the banking system to rescue the economy and set-off another pullback in the stock market.

Gold and oil prices have swung over the past few weeks on speculation over what the Fed was likely to do if the U.S. economic recovery, patchy so far this year, gathers steam.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks sold off in late trading to close sharply lower on Friday, with the S&P 500 posting consecutive weekly losses for the first time since November, as investors retreated after a seven-month run of gains.

* The dollar firmed on Friday to post an eighth straight month of gains against the yen as upbeat U.S. economic data reinforced the view that the Federal Reserve could pare back its monetary stimulus sooner than expected.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)

0145 China HSBC Mfg PMI Final May CNPMIC=ECI

0500 India HSBC Markit Mfg PMI May INPMI=ECI

0743 Italy Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI May ITRPMI=ECI

0753 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI May DEPMIM=ECI

0758 EZ Markit Mfg PMI May EUPMI=ECI

1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI May USPMI=ECI

1400 U.S. Construction spending Apr USTCNS=ECI

N/A U.S. Total vehicle sales May USVEH=ECI

(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Paul Tait)