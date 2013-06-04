TOKYO, June 4 U.S. oil edged lower on Tuesday but held above $93 per barrel, as worries about slack demand weighed on prices after a late rebound the previous day on a slump in the dollar.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for July delivery was down 27 cents at $93.18 a barrel by 2344 GMT, after settling up $1.48 at $93.45 on Monday.

* The contract initially fell to a one-month low of $91.26 on Monday following a decline in equity prices, but rebounded after weak U.S. manufacturing data showed activity contracted in May to a four-year low.

* The weak data supported oil prices by pushing the dollar lower and reinforcing the idea that the U.S. Federal Reserve would keep its quantitative easing policy.

* Brent settled Monday $1.67 higher at $102.06 a barrel.

* Asia's factory sector lost momentum in May as new export orders in the trading bellwethers of China, Taiwan and South Korea fell or cooled, reinforcing the view that the world economic outlook is dimming in the second quarter.

* Output at the Buzzard oilfield in the UK North Sea dropped to zero on Monday after a problem at the weekend, reducing supply of the crude that helps set the Brent oil benchmark.

* Ecuador's state-run oil company Petroecuador on Monday declared force majeure on crude oil shipments due to the breakage of the country's largest pipeline last week.

* The United States on Monday ratcheted up its efforts to isolate Iran for its suspected nuclear weapons program, targeting Tehran with currency and auto-sector sanctions.

* U.S. auto sales rose more than expected in May as construction workers and oil drillers bought more pickup trucks to meet growing demand for their services, a trend that major automakers expect to persist throughout the year.

* U.S. commercial crude oil stockpiles were expected to fall on lower imports and higher refinery activity, a Reuters poll of eight analysts showed on Monday.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks rose on Monday as weaker-than-expected factory activity supported views the Federal Reserve will keep economic stimulus in place, while gains in Merck & Co lifted drug companies.

* The dollar slid against a broad swath of currencies on Monday as weak U.S. manufacturing data raised concerns about the world's largest economy and lowered expectations that the Federal Reserve will rein in its bond purchases anytime soon.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

0900 Euro zone Producer prices

1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales

1230 U.S. International trade

1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales

1345 U.S. ISM-New York regional activity

1400 U.S. IBD/TIPP consumer confidence

2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks

(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Richard Pullin)