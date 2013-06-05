TOKYO, June 5 U.S. oil edged up toward $94 per barrel on Wednesday, supported by expectations that the Federal Reserve may not be ready to ease monetary support, but gains were limited by caution over the demand outlook and a key jobs report later in the week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for July delivery was up 44 cents at $93.75 a barrel by 2348 GMT, after settling down 14 cents at $93.31 on Tuesday.

* The contract hit a one-month low of $91.26 on Monday following a decline in equity prices.

* Brent settled Tuesday $1.18 higher at $103.24 a barrel, shaking off early losses as rumors spread that South Korea would create new incentives for refiners to import crude that could bolster demand.

* The U.S. trade deficit widened in April as a rise in imports offset a rebound in exports, government data showed, suggesting trade could drag on growth in the second quarter even as demand holds up.

* U.S. job growth probably picked up only slightly in May, suggesting the economy is still in a rut and not ready for the Federal Reserve to dial back its monetary support. The jobs data is due on Friday.

* Weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute showed U.S. crude stocks down by 7.8 million barrels, due to lower imports and higher refinery activity. It was a much larger drop than the 400,000 barrel decline forecast by a Reuters poll of 11 analysts.

* Ecuador's largest oil pipeline, which suspended operations on Friday, has been fixed and is pumping crude again, state-run oil company Petroecuador said.

* A global network of private companies was blacklisted by the United States on Tuesday for providing revenue to the Iranian government's leadership and helping it evade the pinch from international sanctions on Tehran's nuclear program, the U.S. Treasury Department said.

* U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is likely to renew waivers on Iran oil sanctions for India, China and several other countries as soon as Wednesday, in exchange for their reducing purchases of crude from the Islamic Republic, two government sources said.

* France said it had performed tests that proved President Bashar al-Assad's forces had used nerve gas in Syria's civil war, a "red line" that the United States and other countries have repeatedly said would demand a response.

MARKETS NEWS

* Commodity currencies nursed heavy losses in Asia on Wednesday as the dollar continued a gradual recovery from an early-week selloff, although investors were wary of any disappointment in a trio of U.S. job reports.

* U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday, resuming their recent decline as investors sold growth-oriented sectors on speculation the Federal Reserve may slow the pace of its economic stimulus.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)

0130 Australia Q1 GDP

0743 Italy Markit/ADACI Services PMI

0748 France Markit Services PMI

0753 Germany Markit Services PMI

0758 Euro zone Markit Services PMI

0900 Euro zone Revised Q1 GDP

0900 Euro zone Retail sales

1215 U.S. ADP employment report

1400 U.S. Factory orders

1400 U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing PMI

1430 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks

1800 U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Richard Pullin)