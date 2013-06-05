TOKYO, June 5 U.S. oil edged up toward $94 per
barrel on Wednesday, supported by expectations that the Federal
Reserve may not be ready to ease monetary support, but gains
were limited by caution over the demand outlook and a key jobs
report later in the week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for July delivery was up 44 cents at
$93.75 a barrel by 2348 GMT, after settling down 14 cents at
$93.31 on Tuesday.
* The contract hit a one-month low of $91.26 on Monday
following a decline in equity prices.
* Brent settled Tuesday $1.18 higher at $103.24 a
barrel, shaking off early losses as rumors spread that South
Korea would create new incentives for refiners to import crude
that could bolster demand.
* The U.S. trade deficit widened in April as a rise in
imports offset a rebound in exports, government data showed,
suggesting trade could drag on growth in the second quarter even
as demand holds up.
* U.S. job growth probably picked up only slightly in May,
suggesting the economy is still in a rut and not ready for the
Federal Reserve to dial back its monetary support. The jobs data
is due on Friday.
* Weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum
Institute showed U.S. crude stocks down by 7.8 million barrels,
due to lower imports and higher refinery activity. It was a much
larger drop than the 400,000 barrel decline forecast by a
Reuters poll of 11 analysts.
* Ecuador's largest oil pipeline, which suspended operations
on Friday, has been fixed and is pumping crude again, state-run
oil company Petroecuador said.
* A global network of private companies was blacklisted by
the United States on Tuesday for providing revenue to the
Iranian government's leadership and helping it evade the pinch
from international sanctions on Tehran's nuclear program, the
U.S. Treasury Department said.
* U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is likely to renew
waivers on Iran oil sanctions for India, China and several other
countries as soon as Wednesday, in exchange for their reducing
purchases of crude from the Islamic Republic, two government
sources said.
* France said it had performed tests that proved President
Bashar al-Assad's forces had used nerve gas in Syria's civil
war, a "red line" that the United States and other countries
have repeatedly said would demand a response.
MARKETS NEWS
* Commodity currencies nursed heavy losses in Asia on
Wednesday as the dollar continued a gradual recovery from an
early-week selloff, although investors were wary of any
disappointment in a trio of U.S. job reports.
* U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday, resuming their recent
decline as investors sold growth-oriented sectors on speculation
the Federal Reserve may slow the pace of its economic stimulus.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)
0130 Australia Q1 GDP
0743 Italy Markit/ADACI Services PMI
0748 France Markit Services PMI
0753 Germany Markit Services PMI
0758 Euro zone Markit Services PMI
0900 Euro zone Revised Q1 GDP
0900 Euro zone Retail sales
1215 U.S. ADP employment report
1400 U.S. Factory orders
1400 U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing PMI
1430 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks
1800 U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Richard Pullin)