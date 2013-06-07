(Corrects to add dropped word 'before' to paragraph 1)

TOKYO, June 7 U.S. oil steadied on Friday, holding on to most of its gains from the day before when it was bolstered by a weaker dollar and a steep drop in inventories, with focus turning to jobs data for clues on the outlook for demand in the world's biggest oil user.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for July delivery was down 1 cent at $94.75 a barrel at 0000 GMT, after settling $1.02 higher on Thursday as the dollar fell against the euro and yen. A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated commodities cheaper for holders of other currencies.

* Brent crude finished 57 cents higher on Thursday.

* Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, oil hub declined more than 1 million barrels between May 31 and June 4, energy industry intelligence service Genscape reported on Thursday.

* The Buzzard oilfield in the UK North Sea suffered a production outage, its operator Nexen said on Thursday, the second in less than a week.

* BP's upgraded crude distillation unit at the centre of a $4-billion revamp of its 405,000 barrel per day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery is scheduled to start up by the end of the month, the British oil major said.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar tumbled on Thursday as investors worried that U.S. jobs data on Friday would disappoint and prompt the Federal Reserve to continue its massive monetary stimulus.

* Gold rose one percent on Thursday and other commodities, including coffee and sugar, also gained as the weaker dollar boosted the markets.

* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the Dow swinging nearly 200 points from its session low to high and the S&P 500 recovering after hitting a key technical level in volatile trading.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)

0600 Germany Trade data

0645 France Trade data

1000 Germany Industrial output

1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls

1230 U.S. Unemployment rate (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Joseph Radford)