TOKYO, June 7 U.S. oil steadied on Friday,
holding on to most of its gains from the day before when it was
bolstered by a weaker dollar and a steep drop in inventories,
with focus turning to jobs data for clues on the outlook for
demand in the world's biggest oil user.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for July delivery was down 1 cent at
$94.75 a barrel at 0000 GMT, after settling $1.02 higher on
Thursday as the dollar fell against the euro and yen. A weaker
greenback makes dollar-denominated commodities cheaper for
holders of other currencies.
* Brent crude finished 57 cents higher on Thursday.
* Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, oil hub declined
more than 1 million barrels between May 31 and June 4, energy
industry intelligence service Genscape reported on Thursday.
* The Buzzard oilfield in the UK North Sea suffered a
production outage, its operator Nexen said on Thursday, the
second in less than a week.
* BP's upgraded crude distillation unit at the centre of a
$4-billion revamp of its 405,000 barrel per day (bpd) Whiting,
Indiana, refinery is scheduled to start up by the end of the
month, the British oil major said.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar tumbled on Thursday as investors worried that
U.S. jobs data on Friday would disappoint and prompt the Federal
Reserve to continue its massive monetary stimulus.
* Gold rose one percent on Thursday and other commodities,
including coffee and sugar, also gained as the weaker dollar
boosted the markets.
* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the Dow swinging nearly
200 points from its session low to high and the S&P 500
recovering after hitting a key technical level in volatile
trading.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)
0600 Germany Trade data
0645 France Trade data
1000 Germany Industrial output
1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls
1230 U.S. Unemployment rate
