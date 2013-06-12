TOKYO, June 12 U.S. oil prices fell about half a percent on Wednesday, dropping for a third straight session, on concern demand could be hit if major central banks curb their commitment to stimulus measures and after an unexpected build-up in U.S. inventories.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for July delivery was down 55 cents at $94.86 a barrel by 0017 GMT, after settling 39 cents lower at $95.38 on Tuesday.

* The contract hit a three-week high of $96.39 on Friday, but then came under pressure in the absence of clear signs that the U.S. economy is recovering.

* Brent settled Tuesday 99 cents lower at $102.96 a barrel.

* The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a build in crude stocks of 9 million barrels in the week ended June 7, in contrast to a Reuters survey of analysts forecasting a fall of 700,000 barrels on lower imports.

* Oil demand in developing countries surpassed that of wealthy nations for the first time ever in April, a U.S. report revealed on Tuesday, in the latest demonstration of how rapid growth in Asia has upended trade and increased competition for resources.

* The U.S. Energy Information Administration separately said on Tuesday it expects greater losses in Gulf of Mexico oil and natural gas production from tropical storms than was seen in 2012.

* Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank will consider fresh steps to calm markets if borrowing costs spike again in the future, but the central bank held off on new measures on Tuesday arguing that bond markets had stabilised.

* The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Tuesday trimmed its forecast for 2013 world oil demand growth by 10,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 780,000 bpd.

But it expects demand to grow more quickly during the rest of the year than in the first half due to economic recovery and higher seasonal consumption, it said in a monthly report.

* Friday's presidential election in Iran is unlikely to bring significant change to the Islamic republic, whose supreme leader has ensured hardline candidates dominate the field. But the sole moderate could yet upset the race.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks slid in a volatile session on Tuesday after Japan's central bank disappointed equity markets by holding its monetary policy steady.

* The yen rose sharply versus the euro and U.S. dollar on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan's lack of action raised doubts over its commitment to easy monetary policy aimed at boosting growth.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT) 0530 India Industrial output yy Apr 0900 EZ Industrial production yy Apr 1130 India M3 money supply 1430 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks 1430 U.S. EIA weekly dist. stocks 1430 U.S. EIA weekly gasoline stk (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Ed Davies)