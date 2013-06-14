TOKYO, June 14 U.S. oil prices slipped on Friday
after two sessions of gains, recoiling from a three-week high
hit a day earlier, on caution over demand and with stockpiles
remaining high.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude futures for July delivery were down 6
cents at $96.63 a barrel by 0001 GMT. On Thursday, the contract
rose to $96.92, the highest since May 21, helped by healthy U.S.
economic data, before settling 81 cents higher at $96.69.
* On Friday, front month July Brent crude, which
expired on settlement, rose 76 cents to $104.25 a barrel. The
far more actively traded August contract settled up
$1.39 at $104.95.
* U.S. retail sales posted a stronger than expected growth
of 0.6 percent in May after edging up 0.1 percent in April. A
separate report showed the number of Americans filing new claims
for jobless benefits fell last week, nearing its lowest level in
five years.
* North Sea oil output from the main British and Norwegian
streams is set to rise by just over 13 percent in July from
June, largely due to the Ekofisk oilfields exporting again after
maintenance ends.
* Sudan said rebels based in South Sudan had attacked a
pipeline in its Diffra oil field on Wednesday, causing an
explosion and fire that lasted for several hours. An Army
spokesman said the pipeline was being restored.
* The United States has concluded that Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad's forces used chemical weapons against rebel
fighters in Syria and President Barack Obama has decided to
supply direct military assistance to the Syrian opposition, the
White House said on Thursday.
* Iran votes on Friday in a presidential election unlikely
to result in seismic shifts in its troubled relations with the
West and Gulf Arab neighbours, but which could bring a softening
of the confrontational style personified by outgoing president
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday after three days of losses
as stronger-than-expected economic data helped reassure
investors concerned about the expected winding down of the
Federal Reserve's economic stimulus.
* The U.S. dollar remained in the doldrums in early Asian
trade on Friday, having slumped to a fresh four-month low
against a basket of currencies as a bounce-back in global
equities saw investors favour the euro and commodity currencies.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)
0900 EZ Inflation, final yy May
1230 U.S. PPI inflation yy May
1230 U.S. Producer prices mm May
1230 U.S. Producer prices, core mm May
1230 U.S. Producer prices, core yy May
1230 U.S. Current account
1315 U.S. Industrial output mm May
1355 U.S. U Mich 1yr inflation
1355 U.S. U Mich conditions Jun
1355 U.S. U Mich expectations Jun
1355 U.S. U Mich sentiment Jun
1930 U.S. CFTC trade data Weekly
