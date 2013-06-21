PERTH, June 21 U.S. oil prices extended the
previous session's losses in early Asian trading on Friday as
the U.S. Federal Reserve's confirmation that it will taper its
stimulus program this year continued to weigh on markets.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude futures for July delivery fell 29 cents
to $94.84 a barrel by 0035 GMT, after falling $2.40 to settle at
$95.40 a barrel in the largest daily decline since November.
* Brent crude fell 10 cents to $102.05 a barrel.
* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday
the U.S. economy is expanding strongly enough for the central
bank to begin slowing the pace of its bond-buying stimulus later
this year. [ID:ID:nL2N0EV0ZT]
* China's factory activity weakened to a nine-month low in
June as demand faltered, a preliminary survey showed on
Thursday, heightening the risk of a sharper second quarter
slowdown and increasing the heat on the central bank to loosen
policy.
MARKETS NEWS
* Global equity markets, bond prices and commodities fell
sharply on Thursday in a deep selloff, a day after the Federal
Reserve said the U.S. economy was growing strongly enough for it
to begin slowing its stimulus program.
* The U.S. dollar slipped against a basket of
currencies on Friday, but was still up 1.4 percent for the week.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)
1900 U.S. USDA-Cattle on Feed USOF=ECI
1900 U.S. USDA-Cattle Placed on Fd USPOF=ECI
1900 U.S. USDA-Cattle Marketed USMKTD=ECI
1900 U.S. Cold Pork Belly Stocks May USPBS=ECI
1900 U.S. Cold Storage-Beef Stocks May USBS=ECI
1900 U.S. Cold Storage- FCOJ Stock May USFCOJ=ECI
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly CFTCGUIDE
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)