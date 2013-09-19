SINGAPORE, Sept 19 U.S. crude futures gained for
a second session on Thursday as the Federal Reserve surprised
markets by holding on to its monetary stimulus, a move that is
expected to underpin demand for oil from the world's top
consumer.
A steeper-than-forecast drop in weekly U.S. oil inventories
to the lowest since March 2012 also supported prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for October delivery rose 49 cents to
$108.56 a barrel by 0043 GMT. The contract jumped 2.5 on
Wednesday in a broad-based relief rally in commodities and other
riskier assets after the Fed's decision.
* Brent oil for November delivery edged up 35 cents
to $110.95 a barrel, after ending up 2.2 percent.
* The Federal Reserve defied investor expectations by
postponing the start of the rollback of its monetary stimulus,
saying it wanted to wait for more evidence of solid economic
growth. Chairman Ben Bernanke said policymakers could move later
this year if they gain more confidence on the economic outlook.
* According to a Reuters poll on Wednesday, economists at 9
of 17 primary dealers surveyed after the Fed announcement said
the central bank could announce a reduction in bond purchases at
the end of their Dec. 11-12 policy meeting, although most
stressed that their forecasts were very far from certain.
* U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell 4.37 million barrels last
week to 356 million barrels, their lowest level since March
2012, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration. The drop was far bigger than the
1.4-million-barrel draw forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.
* Libya's crude oil production has recovered to nearly 40
percent of its pre-war capacity with exports set to rise as
major western fields ramped up output after protesters agreed to
reopen them.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar languished at a seven-month low against a
basket of major currencies after the Fed wrong footed many
investors who had positioned for a scaling back in its massive
stimulus program.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)