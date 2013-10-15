SINGAPORE Oct 15 U.S. crude oil edged lower in early Asian trading on Tuesday after gaining in the previous session on expectations of a deal to reopen the U.S. government and avert a possible debt default.

U.S. senators said Monday they were closing in on a deal push back a possible default for several months, though many hurdles remained as a Thursday deadline drew near.

Potentially weighing on prices, the United States held out the prospect of quick relief from sanctions for Iran if Tehran moves swiftly to allay concerns about its nuclear programme, although both countries said any deal would be complex and take time.

Six world powers - the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany - are to hold talks with Iran on its nuclear programme in Geneva on Tuesday and Wednesday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for November delivery fell 10 cents to $102.31 a barrel by 0013 GMT.

* Brent crude for November delivery fell 1 cents to $111.03 a barrel.

* U.S. commercial crude oil inventories were forecast to have increased 2.3 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 11, a preliminary Reuters poll of analysts showed on Monday.

* The U.S. Energy Information Administration will not publish its weekly oil inventory data this week for the first time since 1979 due to a lack of government funding. Industry group American Petroleum Institute will release its weekly inventory report on Wednesday.

* UK's Grangemouth refinery began halting work on Monday ahead of a 48-hour strike in a development that looked increasingly like a repeat of a 2008 crisis which disrupted production from several major North Sea fields.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stock index futures ticked higher on expectations of an imminent deal to end the U.S. budget crisis, while Asian stocks were expected to open higher. Many markets in the region, including Singapore, Indonesia and India, were closed for holidays.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday:

0430 Japan August Industrial output revised

0600 German August Import Prices

0645 French September Inflation Data

0830 UK September Inflation Data

0830 UK September Producer Prices

0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Oct

1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores Weekly

1230 New York Fed Empire State Survey For October

(Reporting By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Richard Pullin)