TOKYO Oct 16 U.S. crude futures edged higher in
early Asian trading on Wednesday after a U.S. Senate source said
Senate leaders could announce a deal within hours to raise the
debt limit and re-open the government.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for November delivery rose 12 cents to
$101.33 a barrel by 0020 GMT.
* Crude settled down $1.20 at $101.21 on Tuesday after
credit rating agency Fitch warned that it could cut the U.S.
sovereign credit rating from AAA.
* London Brent crude for November delivery, which
expires on Wednesday, was up 2 cents, at $109.98 a barrel, after
settling down $1.14 on Tuesday.
* Democratic and Republican leaders in the U.S. Senate could
announce a deal late on Tuesday to extend the government's
borrowing authority until Feb. 7 and quickly re-open federal
agencies that have been closed since Oct. 1, a Senate aide
said.
* Fitch Ratings warned on Tuesday it could cut the sovereign
credit rating of the United States from AAA, citing the
political brinkmanship over raising the federal debt ceiling.
* Stop-start negotiations to end the U.S. fiscal impasse
left congressional leaders and President Barack Obama
desperately searching on Tuesday for a way to reopen the
government and raise the country's debt limit ahead of a
Thursday deadline.
* World powers will press Iran on Wednesday for details of
its proposal on resolving their decade-old nuclear dispute
during a second day of talks in Geneva.
* U.S. commercial crude oil inventories were forecast to
have risen last week, while distillate stockpiles were seen
lower, an expanded Reuters poll of analysts showed on Tuesday.
* The American Petroleum Institute will release oil
inventory data on Wednesday at 2030 GMT, delayed one day due to
the Columbus Day holiday.
* Due to a government shutdown, the U.S. Energy Information
Administration will not release weekly oil and natural gas
inventory data this week for the first time since 1979 due to a
lack of government funding.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks fell in a volatile session on Tuesday as the
impasse over the debt ceiling in Washington continued with no
sign of progress toward a resolution.
* The dollar edged higher against the yen in Asia on
Wednesday after a U.S. Senate source said Senate leaders could
announce a deal within hours to raise the debt limit and re-open
the government.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)
0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade
0930 India M3 money supply
1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index
2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks
2030 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks
2030 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Richard Pullin)