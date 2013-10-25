SINGAPORE Oct 25 U.S. oil futures steadied
above $97 a barrel on Friday after falling to four-month lows in
the previous session amid rising supply that pushed its discount
to Brent crude this week to the widest since April.
U.S. crude is headed for its biggest weekly drop in four
months.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for December delivery was up 6 cents at
$97.17 a barrel by 0030 GMT, having touched $95.95 on Thursday,
its lowest since June 27. For the week, the contract has lost
3.6 percent so far, its biggest decline since the week ended
June 21.
* Brent oil gained 8 cents to $107.07 per barrel. It
has dropped 2.6 percent this week, its steepest in a month.
* Brent's premium over West Texas Intermediate crude
CL-LCO1=R narrowed to less than $10 on Friday, after crossing
more than $13 on Wednesday.
* U.S. crude oil inventories rose by 5.2 million barrels
last week, the fifth-largest increase this year, with stocks at
the Cushing hub rising for the second week in a row, government
data showed this week. But traders said the spike in the
Brent-WTI spread this week may have been overdone, given the
likely pick-up in demand as refiners return from maintenance.
* Investors are also keeping an eye on China's money market
where benchmark rates have risen sharply amid signs that Beijing
will tighten its monetary policy. Tighter policy in China could
curb crude demand in the world's second-largest oil consumer.
* China's factory activity hit a seven-month high in
October, but U.S. manufacturing output fell for the first time
in four years while the euro zone economy lost momentum,
suggesting the world economy is still facing speed bumps.
* Citgo Petroleum Corp shut down its refinery near Chicago
after a fire at its main crude unit and did not know when
operations might resume, lifting gasoline futures.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares edged up and the dollar was holding near
a two-year low against the euro on expectations the Federal
Reserve would maintain its massive monetary stimulus into 2014.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0800 Germany Ifo business climate
0800 Euro zone M3 money supply
1230 U.S. Durable goods orders
1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)