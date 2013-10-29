TOKYO Oct 29 U.S. crude futures edged down
towards $98 a barrel on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's
policy-setting meeting, but held within sight of a one-week high
as a sharp drop in Libyan oil exports rekindled worries over
supply.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for December delivery was down 38 cents
at $98.30 a barrel by 0034 GMT, after settling up 83 cents at
$98.68 on Monday.
* It hit an intraday high of $98.82 on Monday, the highest
since Oct. 22.
* London Brent crude for December delivery was down
46 cents at $109.15 a barrel, after settling up $2.68.
* Libya's crude oil exports have dropped to less than 10
percent of capacity, or 90,000 barrels per day, compared with a
capacity of more than 1.25 million bpd.
* U.S. manufacturing output barely rose in September and
contracts to buy previously owned homes recorded their largest
drop in nearly 3-1/2 years, according to economic data released
on Monday.
* The Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy-making
arm, is unlikely to make any shift to policy at its meeting on
Tuesday and Wednesday as it awaits more evidence of how badly
Washington's budget battle has hurt the U.S. economy.
* U.S. oil inventories likely rose 3.2 million barrels last
week, while distillates and gasoline fell 1 million barrels
each, a preliminary Reuters poll showed ahead of the weekly
report by the American Petroleum Institute later in the day.
* Iran is planning to offer international companies more
lucrative contracts to attract at least $100 billion worth of
investment in its oilfields over the next three years, the
Financial Times reported on Monday.
MARKETS NEWS
* The S&P 500 closed at another record high on Monday as
expectations were high that the Federal Reserve will keep its
stimulus in place when it meets this week.
* The dollar clung to modest overnight gains early in Asia
on Tuesday, but stayed near a nine-month trough as investors bet
the Federal Reserve will this week set the course for its
massive stimulus programme to be maintained into early next
year.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)
- 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
- 1230 U.S. Producer prices
- 1230 U.S. Retail sales
- 1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home price index
- 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence
- 1400 U.S. Business inventories
- 2030 American Petroleum Institute weekly oil data
- U.S. Federal Open Market Committee begins two-day meeting
on monetary policy
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)