TOKYO Oct 29 U.S. crude futures edged down towards $98 a barrel on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy-setting meeting, but held within sight of a one-week high as a sharp drop in Libyan oil exports rekindled worries over supply.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for December delivery was down 38 cents at $98.30 a barrel by 0034 GMT, after settling up 83 cents at $98.68 on Monday.

* It hit an intraday high of $98.82 on Monday, the highest since Oct. 22.

* London Brent crude for December delivery was down 46 cents at $109.15 a barrel, after settling up $2.68.

* Libya's crude oil exports have dropped to less than 10 percent of capacity, or 90,000 barrels per day, compared with a capacity of more than 1.25 million bpd.

* U.S. manufacturing output barely rose in September and contracts to buy previously owned homes recorded their largest drop in nearly 3-1/2 years, according to economic data released on Monday.

* The Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy-making arm, is unlikely to make any shift to policy at its meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday as it awaits more evidence of how badly Washington's budget battle has hurt the U.S. economy.

* U.S. oil inventories likely rose 3.2 million barrels last week, while distillates and gasoline fell 1 million barrels each, a preliminary Reuters poll showed ahead of the weekly report by the American Petroleum Institute later in the day.

* Iran is planning to offer international companies more lucrative contracts to attract at least $100 billion worth of investment in its oilfields over the next three years, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

MARKETS NEWS

* The S&P 500 closed at another record high on Monday as expectations were high that the Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus in place when it meets this week.

* The dollar clung to modest overnight gains early in Asia on Tuesday, but stayed near a nine-month trough as investors bet the Federal Reserve will this week set the course for its massive stimulus programme to be maintained into early next year.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

- 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales

- 1230 U.S. Producer prices

- 1230 U.S. Retail sales

- 1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home price index

- 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence

- 1400 U.S. Business inventories

- 2030 American Petroleum Institute weekly oil data

- U.S. Federal Open Market Committee begins two-day meeting on monetary policy (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)