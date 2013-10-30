(Corrects to U.S. crude stocks from Cushing, Oklahoma crude
stocks in fourth paragraph)
TOKYO Oct 30 U.S. crude futures fell under $98
a barrel in Asian trading on Wednesday, as a
higher-than-expected weekly stock build combined with declining
worries about protracted disruptions to petroleum exports from
OPEC member Libya.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for December delivery was down 57 cents
at $97.63 a barrel by 0020 GMT, after settling 48 cents lower on
Tuesday.
* London Brent crude for December delivery was down
31 cents at $108.70 a barrel, after finishing 60 cents lower on
Tuesday.
* U.S. crude stocks rose by 5.9 million barrels in the week
to Oct. 25, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase
of 2.2 million barrels, data from industry group the American
Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its
own oil inventories statistics later on Wednesday.
* Libya's crude oil exports have slumped to around 90,000
barrels per day, less than 10 percent of capacity, as protests
have halted operations at ports and fields, but Libya's prime
minister said on Monday exports from the eastern port of Hariga
with a capacity of 110,000 bpd would resume after one week.
* Comments from the Federal Reserve's two-day policy-making
meeting are expected later in the day, with the U.S. central
bank expected to keep its economic stimulus as it waits to see
more evidence of how the recent budget battle hurt the U.S.
economy.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar traded at one-week highs against a basket of
major currencies early in Asia on Wednesday as investors further
trimmed bearish positions ahead of the outcome of the Fed policy
meeting.
* The Dow and S&P 500 ended at record highs on Tuesday after
economic data supported views that the U.S. central bank would
keep its stimulus intact for several months.
* The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB index
finished down nearly half a percentage point on
Tuesday, after raw sugar fell the most in a month on selloff
fears and natural gas tumbled on mild weather forecasts in key
U.S. regions.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday:
0855 Germany Unemployment rate
1000 Euro zone Business climate
1000 Euro zone Economic sentiment
1215 U.S. ADP employment report
1230 U.S. CPI
1300 Germany CPI
1430 U.S. EIA weekly oil stocks
1800 Federal Reserve releases statement after two-day
monetary policy meeting
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Ed Davies)