TOKYO Nov 1 U.S. crude steadied above $96 per barrel on Friday, after posting a second straight monthly loss in October, ahead of data from China that is expected to show robust manufacturing activity in the world's No.2 oil consumer.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude dipped 4 cents to $96.34 a barrel by 0059 GMT, after settling down 39 cents at $96.38 on Thursday. It ended October with losses of almost 6 percent.

* Brent crude edged up 10 cents at $108.94 a barrel, after settling down $1.02.

* China's manufacturing activity in October likely grew at its fastest rate since April 2012, a Reuters poll ahead of the official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) showed.

* Libya's efforts to end an oil crisis that has reduced its exports to a trickle faltered on Thursday after oil workers appeared to shrug off a 67 percent pay increase and a deal to reopen the eastern Hariga terminal looked close to collapse.

* Traders are now eyeing the end of the U.S. refinery maintenance season, which is expected to boost demand for U.S. crude. Some 700,000 barrels per day of refinery capacity is expected back online by mid-November, IIR Energy data showed.

* Oil producers are expected to begin filling the southern leg of TransCanada's Keystone pipeline next month, which will also drain supplies from the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for U.S. oil futures.

* Vice President Joe Biden led a high-powered delegation to Capitol Hill on Thursday to try to persuade U.S. lawmakers to hold off on any more sanctions against Iran and let delicate diplomatic talks over Tehran's nuclear program unfold.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks finished lower on Thursday as the Federal Reserve's statement the day before added to investors' anxiety about the timing of a pullback in its stimulus program.

* The euro nursed heavy losses early in Asia on Friday, having suffered its biggest one-day drop in over six months as a shock slowdown in inflation piled pressure on the European Central Bank to further stimulate the economy.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)

- 0100 China Official manufacturing PMI

- 0145 China HSBC final manufacturing PMI

- 0500 India HSBC Markit manufacturing PMI

- 1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Himani Sarkar)