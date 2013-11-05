SINGAPORE Nov 5 U.S. crude futures on Tuesday were mired near four-month lows touched overnight on worries about growth in demand as a poll showed U.S. oil inventories were rising.

But oil was supported by a weak dollar, which slipped against a basket of currencies after a spate of comments from Federal Reserve officials offered nothing to suggest that a rollback of the massive U.S. stimulus was imminent.

A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated assets such as oil cheaper for holders of other currencies.

U.S. oil had gained 3 cents to $94.65 a barrel by 0023 GMT, after sliding to a four month low of $94.06 and settling 1 cent higher at $94.62. Brent crude ended 32 cents higher to settle at $106.23.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. commercial crude inventories increased by an average of 1.8 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 1, a survey of six analysts taken ahead of weekly inventory reports from industry group American Petroleum Institute (API) and the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed.

* The Fed should scale back its asset purchases only when the U.S. economy shows clearer signs of improvement and even then it should act slowly, one senior central banker said on Monday, while two others stressed there is no need to rush.

* Brent crude for immediate delivery has moved towards a contango price structure - where the cost of immediate supply is cheaper than in the future - for the first time since June, reflecting easing concern about supplies and weak refinery demand.

* Oil prices could drop by as much as $15 per barrel should countries such as Libya restore production and sanctions on Iran be eased, forcing some of the most expensive U.S. oil projects to stop pumping, the head of the world's largest oil trader said.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares edged higher while the dollar slipped against a basket of currencies in early trade on Tuesday.

* U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday in light trading volume as investors were reluctant to make big bets with S&P 500 index just below the all-time closing high. Investors were also awaiting the all-important non-farm payrolls report due Friday for further clues on when the Fed may begin to start tapering its stimulus.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday:

- 0145 China HSBC services PMI

- 1000 Euro zone Producer prices

- 1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales

- 1500 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI

- 1500 U.S. IBD/TIPP consumer confidence (Reporting by Manash Goswami)