SINGAPORE Nov 6 U.S. crude futures on Wednesday
hovered near five-month lows touched overnight, hurt by concerns
over demand as stockpiles in the world's top oil consumer rose
again.
Crude inventories climbed 871,000 barrels in the week to
Nov. 1 to 382 million barrels, data from industry group the
American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday. Crude stocks at
the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 999,000 barrels.
While the build in total stocks lagged analyst expectations
of a 1.6 million barrel increase, it still marked a seventh
straight week of increases.
Investors are now waiting for stockpile data from the U.S.
Energy Information Administration (EIA) for clarity on the
country's demand-growth outlook.
U.S. crude had gained 34 cents to $93.71 a barrel by
0100 GMT, after settling down $1.25 at its lowest since early
June. Brent crude advanced 35 cents to $105.68, after
ending 90 cents lower.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Leaders of an autonomy movement in Libya's oil-rich east
unilaterally declared a regional government on Sunday, in a
challenge to the weak central government as new violence erupted
in the restive region.
* The Federal Reserve should wait for stronger evidence of
economic momentum before pulling back on its massive bond-buying
programme, but should then announce a definitive end to the
stimulus, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.
* Iran's top negotiator said on Tuesday that a framework
deal with world powers on its nuclear programme was "possible
this week", although it would not be a disaster if there were a
further delay.
* The U.S. derivatives regulator on Tuesday reintroduced a
plan to curb commodity market speculation, reviving a crucial
Wall Street reform after a judge knocked down an earlier version
of its rules on position limits.
* A technical indicator closely watched by oil traders fell
to a more than one-year low on Tuesday, pointing to a potential
reprieve in a weeks-long decline in prices. The relative
strength of crude oil, or RSI-14, on the December contract fell
to 26 on Tuesday, its lowest level since June 2012.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian stock markets got off to a tentative start on
Wednesday after upbeat U.S. data fanned speculation the Fed
could start slowing its asset buying as early as next month,
lifting bond yields and the dollar.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday:
- 0858 Euro zone Markit Services PMI
- 1000 Euro zone Retail sales
- 1100 Germany Industrial orders
- 1500 U.S. Leading indicators
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Joseph Radford)