SINGAPORE Dec 9 U.S. crude oil steadied near $98 a barrel early on Monday, clinging to gains from last week when it scored its biggest weekly climb in five months after a drop in U.S. crude stockpiles and strong employment data.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for January delivery was up 5 cents at $97.70 a barrel by 0030 GMT. The contract hit a session high of $98.07 on Friday, its loftiest since Oct. 29, and ended the week with a gain of 5.3 percent, the largest since early July.

* A decline in U.S. crude inventories after a 10-week increase buoyed prices along with Friday's data that showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in November and that the jobless rate hit a five-year low of 7 percent.

* Brent crude was little changed as well at $111.58 a barrel after settling at $111.61.

* The upbeat data last week, which included an upward revision in U.S. third-quarter gross domestic product growth, strengthened expectations the Federal Reserve could soon start scaling back its bond-buying programme, which would cut liquidity and appetite for risky assets such as oil.

* The Fed holds its next policy meeting on Dec. 17-18.

* Weekend data out of No. 2 oil consumer China was similarly strong, with exports rising 12.7 percent in November, well above market forecast for a 7.1 percent increase, and adding to recent signs that the economy is stabilising.

* China's crude oil imports reached 23.56 million tonnes in November, or 5.73 million barrels per day (bpd), up 19.1 percent from the previous month on a daily basis.

* China is due to release more economic numbers including inflation on Monday and industrial output on Tuesday.

* The oil market is on the cusp of a new cycle, Goldman Sachs said, with demand in the United States growing at a faster pace than in emerging economies such as China and India for the first time in a decade.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro raced to a near six-week high against the dollar and scaled a fresh five-year peak on the yen as investors ploughed back into the common currency after the upbeat U.S. jobs report failed to impress dollar bulls. Asian markets were set to move higher.

DATA (GMT)

0130 China CPI

0130 China PPI

0700 Germany Trade data

0930 Euro zone Sentix index

1100 Germany Industrial output

1500 U.S. Employment trend index

(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)