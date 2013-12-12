SINGAPORE Dec 12 U.S. crude futures eased on Thursday after losing more than a dollar in the previous session, as investors saw a steep decline in U.S. oil stocks as a move by refiners to avoid taxes rather than a sign of strong demand.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for January delivery was off 10 cents at $97.34 a barrel by 0049 GMT after dropping $1.07 on Wednesday.

* U.S. crude inventories fell 10.6 million barrels last week to 375 million barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration. That was far higher than a forecast of a 3-million-barrel fall from analysts polled by Reuters and an American Petroleum Institute report of a 7.5-million-barrel draw.

* The steep drawdown would have typically lifted prices but traders doubted that the decline signaled strong demand, saying refiners tend to deplete their inventories before the end of the year to avoid paying tax when they are assessed in January.

* Brent crude rose 32 cents to settle at $109.70 a barrel on Wednesday.

* Surging oil demand and faltering supplies mean oil prices face upside risks over the next few months, the International Energy Agency said in its monthly report.

* Morgan Stanley has launched a formal effort to sell its controlling stake in U.S. oil terminal and transport business TransMontaigne, following other Wall Street powerhouses in yielding to intense regulatory pressure to get out of commodity investments.

* Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives were seen backing a two-year budget deal negotiated behind closed doors, removing a key fiscal uncertainty and supporting expectations the Federal Reserve is on track to curb its monetary stimulus sooner than later.

* Libya's government expects eastern tribes to reopen three oil ports this weekend as pledged but refuses to deal with an autonomy movement demanding a share of oil exports, Prime Minister Ali Zeidan said.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares slipped to a four-week low on heightened expectations the Federal Reserve may act soon to unwind its stimulus.

DATA (GMT)

1000 Euro zone Industrial production

1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

1330 U.S. Import prices

1330 U.S. Export prices

1330 U.S. Retail sales

1500 U.S. Business inventories (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)