SINGAPORE Dec 12 U.S. crude futures eased on
Thursday after losing more than a dollar in the previous
session, as investors saw a steep decline in U.S. oil stocks as
a move by refiners to avoid taxes rather than a sign of strong
demand.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for January delivery was off 10 cents at
$97.34 a barrel by 0049 GMT after dropping $1.07 on Wednesday.
* U.S. crude inventories fell 10.6 million barrels last week
to 375 million barrels, according to the Energy Information
Administration. That was far higher than a forecast of a
3-million-barrel fall from analysts polled by Reuters and an
American Petroleum Institute report of a 7.5-million-barrel
draw.
* The steep drawdown would have typically lifted prices but
traders doubted that the decline signaled strong demand, saying
refiners tend to deplete their inventories before the end of the
year to avoid paying tax when they are assessed in January.
* Brent crude rose 32 cents to settle at $109.70 a
barrel on Wednesday.
* Surging oil demand and faltering supplies mean oil prices
face upside risks over the next few months, the International
Energy Agency said in its monthly report.
* Morgan Stanley has launched a formal effort to sell
its controlling stake in U.S. oil terminal and transport
business TransMontaigne, following other Wall Street powerhouses
in yielding to intense regulatory pressure to get out of
commodity investments.
* Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives were seen
backing a two-year budget deal negotiated behind closed doors,
removing a key fiscal uncertainty and supporting expectations
the Federal Reserve is on track to curb its monetary stimulus
sooner than later.
* Libya's government expects eastern tribes to reopen three
oil ports this weekend as pledged but refuses to deal with an
autonomy movement demanding a share of oil exports, Prime
Minister Ali Zeidan said.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares slipped to a four-week low on heightened
expectations the Federal Reserve may act soon to unwind its
stimulus.
DATA (GMT)
1000 Euro zone Industrial production
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1330 U.S. Import prices
1330 U.S. Export prices
1330 U.S. Retail sales
1500 U.S. Business inventories
