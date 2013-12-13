SINGAPORE Dec 13 U.S. crude edged down towards
$97 a barrel on Friday on anxiety over the outlook for the
Federal Reserve's stimulus programme, but losses were limited by
the start of two pipelines that could reduce a supply glut in
the U.S. Midwest.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude futures for January delivery had eased
12 cents to $97.38 a barrel by 0044 GMT. For the week, the
contract could post a small decline following a 5.3-percent rise
last week.
* Brent crude for January settled down $1.03 a
barrel on Thursday at $108.67 a barrel. Brent's premium to U.S.
crude CL-LCO1=R closed at $11.06, the narrowest in a month.
* The Seaway Twin pipeline, which will take oil from
Cushing, Oklahoma, to the Texas coast, will likely start up in
the second quarter of this year, according to one of its owners.
* President Barack Obama's campaign for Congress to hold off
on new sanctions over Iran's nuclear programme won a key
endorsement on Thursday when the chairman of the U.S. Senate
Banking Committee rejected tightening measures against Iran now.
* David Cohen, the U.S. Treasury Department's sanctions
chief, said on Thursday that the United States is working to
make clear to international oil companies and other firms that
sanctions on Iran remain in place and they should not be
reaching out to the Islamic republic.
* Mexico's Congress on Thursday overwhelmingly voted to open
up the country's oil and gas sector to private investment in the
biggest overhaul of the industry since it was nationalized in
1938.
* North American liquids production is expected to rise by
more than 40 percent between 2010 and 2040, driven by
technological advancements that enable increased output from
sources such as oil sands, Exxon Mobil Corp said.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian markets are likely to stay under pressure on Friday
as investors fret over the outlook for U.S. policy stimulus,
though Japanese stocks could draw comfort from a reversal in the
yen against the dollar.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday (GMT):
- 0700 Germany Wholesale price index
- 1000 Euro zone Q3 employment
- 1330 U.S. Producer prices
- 2030 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)