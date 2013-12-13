SINGAPORE Dec 13 U.S. crude edged down towards $97 a barrel on Friday on anxiety over the outlook for the Federal Reserve's stimulus programme, but losses were limited by the start of two pipelines that could reduce a supply glut in the U.S. Midwest.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude futures for January delivery had eased 12 cents to $97.38 a barrel by 0044 GMT. For the week, the contract could post a small decline following a 5.3-percent rise last week.

* Brent crude for January settled down $1.03 a barrel on Thursday at $108.67 a barrel. Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R closed at $11.06, the narrowest in a month.

* The Seaway Twin pipeline, which will take oil from Cushing, Oklahoma, to the Texas coast, will likely start up in the second quarter of this year, according to one of its owners.

* President Barack Obama's campaign for Congress to hold off on new sanctions over Iran's nuclear programme won a key endorsement on Thursday when the chairman of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee rejected tightening measures against Iran now.

* David Cohen, the U.S. Treasury Department's sanctions chief, said on Thursday that the United States is working to make clear to international oil companies and other firms that sanctions on Iran remain in place and they should not be reaching out to the Islamic republic.

* Mexico's Congress on Thursday overwhelmingly voted to open up the country's oil and gas sector to private investment in the biggest overhaul of the industry since it was nationalized in 1938.

* North American liquids production is expected to rise by more than 40 percent between 2010 and 2040, driven by technological advancements that enable increased output from sources such as oil sands, Exxon Mobil Corp said.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian markets are likely to stay under pressure on Friday as investors fret over the outlook for U.S. policy stimulus, though Japanese stocks could draw comfort from a reversal in the yen against the dollar.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday (GMT):

- 0700 Germany Wholesale price index

- 1000 Euro zone Q3 employment

- 1330 U.S. Producer prices

- 2030 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)