SINGAPORE Dec 16 U.S. crude edged up on Monday after falling to a 1-1/2 week low the session before, but prices remained under $97 a barrel amid growing expectations the Federal Reserve would move to curb its monetary stimulus as early as this week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for January delivery had edged up 14 cents to $96.74 per barrel by 0029 GMT. The contract touched a low of $96.26 on Friday, its weakest since Dec. 3.

* Brent crude for January was 65 cents higher at $109.48, after falling to as far as $108.02 in the previous session, the lowest since Nov. 21.

* The Fed holds its next policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday and anticipation is high that the U.S. central bank could decide to reduce its monthly $85 billion bond purchases after a spate of upbeat U.S. economic data.

* A cut in the Fed's bond-buying is expected to curb liquidity and appetite for risky assets including oil.

* A group that has seized oil ports as it seeks autonomy for East Libya said it would negotiate with government officials for a greater share of the country's wealth but if its demands were not met by Sunday, it would try to sell crude on its own.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar started trade in Asia on Monday much where New York left it as investors waited for the Fed gathering.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday:

- 0758 GMT France Markit Mfg Flash PMI

- 0828 GMT Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI

- 0858 GMT European Markit Mfg flash PMI

- 1000 GMT European Eurostat trade data

- 1415 GMT U.S. Industrial output (Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Joseph Radford)