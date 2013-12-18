SINGAPORE Dec 18 U.S. oil futures edged higher
on Wednesday, with investors waiting to see whether the U.S.
Federal Reserve will begin curbing its massive stimulus.
Strong economic data has strengthened the likelihood the
Fed, which ends a two-day meeting on Wednesday, will scale back
its asset purchases, which could boost the dollar and weigh on
dollar-denominated commodities.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for January delivery was up 6 cents at
$97.29 a barrel by 0053 GMT, after falling 26 cents the previous
day.
* Brent crude dropped 97 cents to $108.44 after,
declining by $1.20 on Tuesday as traders took profits from
recent gains.
* U.S. crude inventories fell by 2.5 million barrels in the
week to Dec. 13 to 367.8 million barrels, data from industry
group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected a 2.3 million barrel
drop.
* The volume of Japan's customs-cleared crude oil imports
rose 10.5 percent to 3.7 million barrels per day in November
from the same month a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data
showed.
* The biodiesel blender tax credit, a crucial incentive for
U.S. biodiesel manufacturers, could be extended next year, but
not before expiring at the end of 2013, the chairman of the
Senate Finance Committee said Tuesday.
* Angola is set to export 1.68 million barrels per day of
crude oil in February, up from 1.58 million bpd planned in
January. But the African nation will no longer export the Kuito
grade of crude oil highlighting concerns about dwindling
production from the OPEC member.
* Russia will cut oil exports to Europe in the first quarter
while boosting oil supplies to China including pumping oil via
Kazakhstan, an export schedule showed on Tuesday.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares were tentative on Wednesday as investors
waited for the Fed meeting to end.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday:
- 0900 GMT Germany Ifo business climate
- 0900 GMT Germany Ifo expectations
- 1330 GMT U.S. monthly Build permits
- 1530 GMT U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks
- 1530 GMT U.S. EIA weekly dist. stocks
- 1530 GMT U.S. EIA weekly gasoline stocks
- 1900 GMT U.S. Federal funds target rate
- 1900 GMT U.S. QE total
Second day of Federal Reserve two-day meeting on monetary
policy