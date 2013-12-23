PERTH Dec 23 U.S. oil futures held steady in
early Asian trading on Monday despite some concerns about short
supplies and reports of improving economic growth in the United
States, the world's largest oil consumer.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for February delivery slipped 6 cents to
$99.26 per barrel by 0049 GMT on Monday, not far off Friday's
two-month high.
* February Brent crude (LCOc1) rose 4 cents to $111.81 per
barrel.
* Worries about short supplies have caused the oil market's
pricing dynamics to shift in recent days, with prices for nearby
delivery of oil rising above prices for forward delivery, Saudi
Arabia's oil minister said on Saturday, and played down
suggestions that the kingdom was ready to cut production.
* Force should be used to reopen Libya's oil ports which
were seized by a group demanding greater autonomy for the
country's eastern part, Libya's oil minister said Saturday.
Libya's oil output has dropped to around 250,000 barrels per day
(bpd) from 1.4 million five months ago.
* South Sudan's output of 245,000 barrels per day was still
flowing normally despite fighting reaching vital oil fields,
according to a government official. China National Petroleum Co
, a leading oil investor in South Sudan, said on
Friday it was evacuating oil workers from its oilfields to the
capital, Juba.
* The U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in almost two
years in the third quarter, signaling potentially stronger fuel
demand.
* The United States said its allies will have ways to
reimpose sanctions on Iran if the Islamic Republic is caught
making bombs after striking a deal to freeze its nuclear
program.
* Speculators added bullish bets to their U.S. crude futures
and options positions in the week to Dec. 17, the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.
* Workers voted to end a strike over pay at Total's
Donges refinery in western France on Sunday, the oil
company said, though industrial action continued at three other
plants. The French strikes, along with U.S. refinery glitches,
have helped push up U.S. gasoline prices.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian markets inched cautiously higher on Monday
encouraged by record highs for Wall Street, though anxiety over
a credit squeeze in China has weighed on shares there while
adding to pressure on emerging market currencies.
* The U.S. dollar got off to a sluggish start in Asia on
Monday, having slipped late last week as investors took some
profits although analysts still expect its longer-term uptrend
to stay intact.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday:
0700 Germany Import prices
0900 Italy Consumer confidence
1330 U.S. Personal income
1330 U.S. Chicago national activity index