SINGAPORE Dec 31 U.S. crude oil futures edged
higher on Tuesday, steadying after a fall in the previous
session, as data showed that U.S. total fuel demand hit a
26-month high in October while a key Libyan oil export port
remained shut.
U.S. crude is set for an annual gain of 8 percent in 2013,
after falling about 7 per cent in 2012.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude futures for February delivery gained 7
cents to edge up to $99.36 a barrel by 0034 GMT, against $99.29
on Monday.
* Oil futures fell by nearly $1 in the prior session partly
on concerns about mounting local government debt in China, the
world's second-largest oil consumer.
* Brent crude for February delivery had yet to start
trade. Brent dropped 98 cents to $112.21 a barrel on Monday.
* U.S. demand for crude oil and refined petroleum products
reached 19.3 million barrels per day in October, the highest
level since August 2011, data from the Energy Information
Administration showed.
* Libya's eastern oil port of Hariga remained shut on Monday
with its oil storage tanks full despite official optimism it
would reopen soon.
* U.S. biodiesel production totaled 132 million gallons in
October, the highest level since at least January 2011, the U.S.
Energy Information Administration said on Monday.
* European gasoline and gasoil prices in northwest Europe
weakened on Monday after workers ended a two-week long strike at
most of Total's French refineries easing supply concerns.
MARKETS NEWS
* With several Asian stock markets closed Tuesday, world
stock markets rose to a six-year high on Monday on optimism
about the global economy heading into 2014, while the euro
strengthened against the dollar and yen.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday:
- 1245 GMT U.S. weekly ICSC chain stores sales
- 1400 GMT U.S. CaseShiller 20 mm nsa
- 1400 GMT U.S. CaseShiller 20 yy
- 1445 GMT U.S. Chicago PMI
- 1500 GMT U.S. consumer confidence
- 2130 GMT U.S. API weekly crude stocks
- 2130 GMT U.S. API weekly dist. stocks
- 2130 GMT U.S. API weekly gasoline stocks
(Reporting By Keith Wallis; Editing by Richard Pullin)