SINGAPORE Jan 3 U.S. oil futures nudged slightly
higher on Friday, steadying after a steep fall on expectations
that weekly crude stocks data due later in the day will show a
continuing decline in inventory levels.
The rise came after U.S. oil futures fell 3 percent in the
previous session - the largest one-day percentage drop since
November 2012 - as Libya prepared to restart a key oil field.
A decrease in U.S. jobless claims and an increase in
manufacturing activity strengthened the U.S. dollar, also put
pressure on oil prices on Thursday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for February delivery edged up 4 cents
to $95.48 a barrel by 0026 GMT, after sliding $2.98 to $95.44 a
barrel on Thursday.
* Brent crude for February delivery had yet to start
trading. Brent dropped $3.02 a barrel to $107.78 on Thursday,
the largest one-day percentage drop since late June,
* A powerful snow storm hit the northeast United States on
Thursday, causing flights to be cancelled and forced people to
stay home, cutting fuel demand and weighing on oil futures.
* Libya hopes to resume production at one of its largest
oilfields, El Sharara, within three days, but three oil ports
are likely to remain blocked, officials said on Thursday.
* Indonesia's output of liquefied natural gas is expected to
rise nearly 6 percent in 2014, although shipments by the world's
fifth largest exporter will hold steady, its energy regulator
said on Thursday.
MARKETS NEWS
* The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell
0.2 percent on Friday as Asian markets went on the defensive.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday:
- 0500 GMT U.S. total monthly vehicle sales
- 1530 GMT U.S. EIA weekly natural gas stocks
- 1600 GMT U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks
- 1600 GMT U.S. EIA weekly dist. stocks
- 1600 GMT U.S. EIA weekly gasoline stocks
(Reporting By Keith Wallis; Editing by Richard Pullin)