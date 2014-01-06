(Corrects milestone in headline, lead; sharpest weekly drop in
U.S. crude since June 2012, not September 2012)
SINGAPORE Jan 6 U.S. oil futures rebounded in
early Asian trade on Monday after the contract settled lower in
the four previous sessions and posted its biggest weekly drop
since June 2012.
A large build in distillate stockpiles in the U.S. caused
the Nymex contract to fall more than $1 a barrel on Friday. Oil
has also been weighed down by concerns over slowing growth in
China, a strong U.S. dollar and weakness in equity markets.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for February delivery rose 19 cents to
$94.15 a barrel by 0023 GMT, after dropping $1.48 a barrel on
Friday.
* Brent crude for February delivery was 14 cents
higher at $107.03 a barrel, after a 89 cent fall on Friday.
* Libya has restarted oil production at the key El Sharara
field after protesters ended a two-month blockade, the state-run
National Oil Corp said on Sunday. The resumption of the southern
field could lift output to 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) from
250,000 bpd.
* Peace talks between rebels and the government in South
Sudan faced further delays, after gunshots rang out in the
country's capital, Juba, for about an hour on Sunday. South
Sudan has faced disruptions to its oil supply after fighting
broke out three weeks ago.
* A fire late Saturday at the 242,000-barrel-a-day Duque da
Caxias Refinery run by Brazil's Petrobras cut gasoline and
diesel output from one of the state-run oil company's key
production facilities, a situation likely to boost money-losing
fuel imports, the refinery's union said.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares dipped on Monday, while the dollar hovered
near a four-week high, maintaining gains even after Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank is
committed to an accommodative policy.
* MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
eased 0.1 percent, adding to a 1.1 percent drop to a two-week
low on Friday.
* Against a basket of major currencies, the U.S. dollar
added 0.1 percent to near a four-week high set on Friday.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday:
0853 - German PMI for December
0858 - Euro Zone PMI for December
0928 - UK services PMI for December
N/A - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew in Paris, Lisbon,
Berlin for economic talks with top European officials.
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)