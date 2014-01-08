SINGAPORE Jan 8 U.S. oil futures rose for the
second day in early Asian trading, supported by frigid weather
in North America that is hurting some refinery operations and
new worries over Libyan supplies, although a stronger dollar is
likely to cap gains.
Investors will be closely looking at the minutes of the
Federal Reserve's December policy meeting due on Wednesday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S crude for February delivery was up 36 cents at
$94.03 per barrel by 0031 GMT, after settling up just over a
quarter of a percent on Tuesday.
* Frigid weather rattled several U.S. refiners on Tuesday,
shutting down units at Marathon Petroleum Corp's Detroit
refinery a day after extreme weather caused an equipment failure
at Exxon Mobil Corp's plant in Joliet, Illinois.
* A pro-autonomy group in eastern Libya is inviting foreign
companies to buy oil from ports it had seized bypassing the
central government, escalating a conflict with Tripoli.
The move comes after Libya's navy on Monday said it had
fired shots at a Malta-flagged tanker which it said had tried to
load oil at the eastern Es-Sider port which has been seized by
the pro-autonomy group.
* Production at Libya's El-Sharara oilfield rose to 277,000
barrels per day (bpd) on Tuesday, with full output capacity of
340,000 bpd expected by Wednesday, an official at the state-run
National Oil Corp. said.
* U.S. commercial crude oil inventories likely fell 900,000
last week, falling for the sixth straight time and extending a
near record decline in stockpiles, an extended Reuters poll of
analysts showed on Tuesday.
Data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) released
late on Tuesday showed a much larger 7.3 million-barrel drop in
crude oil stocks, and also bigger builds in fuel inventories of
more than 5 million barrels. It also showed a rise in stocks at
the Cushing delivery hub.
* The pace of U.S. oil production growth will begin to slow
in 2015, even as global demand continues to rise, allowing OPEC
to pump more crude for the first time in three years, U.S.
government forecasts showed on Tuesday.
* The top Republican on the Senate Energy Committee, Lisa
Murkowski of Alaska, on Tuesday urged an end to a decades-old
U.S. ban on exporting crude oil, saying it will disrupt supply
and discourage U.S. production rather than keep domestic
gasoline prices stable.
* Fighting in South Sudan, which has disrupted some of the
country's oil supply, looked set to continue after the
government rejected rebel calls for an immediate release of
detainees.
The two sides met briefly for the first time on Tuesday
seeking to end fighting that has left the world's newest state
on the brink of civil war.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares should benefit from improving risk appetite
on Wednesday after strong trade data boosted expectations for
U.S. growth while a lessening of sovereign strains in Europe
lifted stocks there to the highest since 2008. MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was
up 0.14 percent.
* The dollar got a boost from the U.S. trade numbers and
climbed as far as 80.946 against a basket of currencies,
reaching highs last seen in early December.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday:
N/A - Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee meeting
0700 - German Trade data for November
0900 - Italian unemployment for November
1000 - Euro zone retail sales for November
1000 - Euro zone unemployment for November
1100 - German industrial orders for November
1530 - U.S. EIA weekly petroleum status report
1900 - Federal Open Market Committee releases the Minutes of
December meeting.
(Reporting By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)