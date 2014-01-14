TOKYO Jan 14 U.S. crude fell further in early
Tuesday trade as expectations of a return of Iranian crude
supplies to the market, as well as forecasts of increased
production in the United States and United Kingdom, weighed on
sentiment for the contract.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for February delivery was down 14 cents
at $91.66 a barrel by 0006 GMT, after finishing 92 cents lower
on Monday amid expectations of an upcoming deal to return
Iranian crude supplies kept off the market from sanctions.
* Big powers and Iran are likely to start talks on a final
settlement to the dispute over its nuclear ambitions in
February, shortly after a six-month deal curbing its atomic
activity takes effect, a diplomatic source said on Monday.
* U.S. oil production from the fastest developing shale
plays is expected to rise by 54,000 barrels per day (bpd) in
January and another 62,000 bpd in February, according to
forecasts from the Energy Information Administration issued on
Monday.
* North Sea oil output tracked by Reuters will rise by 1
percent in February from January, but traders said the market
would easily absorb the volumes, helping to underpin Brent
prices.
* U.S. commercial crude oil inventories likely rose last
week for the first time in seven weeks, a preliminary Reuters
poll of analysts showed on Monday, with crude stocks forecast to
rise an average of 500,000 barrels in the week ended Jan. 10.
MARKETS NEWS
* The yen held onto broad gains early on Tuesday, having
staged a solid rally against sterling, the U.S. dollar and euro
following a selloff on Wall Street and a further drop in
Treasury yields.
* U.S. stocks tumbled on Monday on caution ahead of
corporate results, as mounting negative pre-announcements left a
lacklustre profit growth outlook.
* The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB index
edged up 0.3 percent on Monday, as rises in gold,
soybeans, natural gas, offset the fall in oil, the index's main
component.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)
0700 Germany Wholesale price index
0745 France Current account
1000 Euro zone Industrial production
1230 U.S. NFIB business optimism index
1330 U.S. Retail sales
1330 U.S. Import prices
1330 U.S. Export prices
1500 U.S. Business inventories
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Richard Pullin)