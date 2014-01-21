SINGAPORE Jan 21 U.S. crude futures slipped
below $94 a barrel in early Asian trade on Tuesday as supply
worries eased after world powers and Iran took another step to
end a decade-long dispute over Tehran's nuclear programme.
The United States and European Union both suspended some
trade and other restrictions against the OPEC member after the
United Nations' nuclear watchdog confirmed that Iran had
fulfilled its side of an agreement made on Nov. 24.
U.S. oil futures slipped 52 cents to $93.85 a barrel
by 0046 GMT. Floor trading was shut, and there will be no
settlement on the New York Mercantile Exchange due to the Martin
Luther King Jr. Day U.S. holiday.
Brent crude dropped 13 cents to $106.35 on Monday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* South Sudan's president said his soldiers had seized the
regional capital Malakal back from rebels on Monday, a report
dismissed by insurgents battling in the world's newest country.
* China's oil consumption in 2013 posted the slowest rise in
more than two decades, data showed on Monday, as softer economic
growth sliced into demand for transportation and industrial
fuels such as diesel.
* Top Chinese offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC Ltd
is aiming for an up to 4.3 percent output increase
this year, excluding contributions from acquisition Nexen, well
below its average annual growth target for 2011-2015 for a third
year.
* Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (Taqa) plans
to invest about $1.2 billion developing the Atrush oil and gas
block in the autonomous Kurdistan region, the head of Taqa's
Iraq operations said on Monday.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian markets got off to a subdued start on Tuesday amid a
dearth of major data, with the only action being a spike in the
New Zealand dollar on talk interest rates could rise there as
early as next week.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)
- 1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment
