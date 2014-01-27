SINGAPORE Jan 27 U.S. crude futures edged higher on Monday as a weaker dollar helped them bounce back from losses the session before, but worries over a slowdown in China, the world's No.2 oil consumer, kept gains in check.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for March delivery was up 47 cents at $97.11 a barrel by 0036 GMT after dropping 68 cents on Friday.

* Brent oil was little changed at $107.89 per barrel.

* China's manufacturing activity contracted for the first time in six months in January, based on a preliminary private survey last week. That came after data showing growth in the world's second largest economy cooled to 7.7 percent in the fourth quarter, adding to signs of a slowdown.

* But the U.S. Federal Reserve, intent on cutting its stimulus again this week, is not about to blink in the face of a brutal selloff of emerging market assets that could yet gain steam in Turkey, Argentina and elsewhere.

* A headlong collision across Middle East fault lines is drawing close as Turkey, Iraq and ethnic Kurds who run their own region in between wrangle over oil exports.

* If international sanctions are lifted on Iran, it would have to offer more attractive contract terms than it used to if it wants to attract business, French oil company Total Chief Executive Christophe de Margerie said.

* Egypt will hold a presidential vote before parliamentary polls, President Adly Mansour said on Sunday, in a change to a political roadmap that could pave the way for the swift election of army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

MARKETS NEWS

* The yen surged to a seven-week high against the dollar in early Asian trading, driven by fears of a continued flight from emerging markets as tighter credit conditions in China threatened to put the brakes on the world's second-biggest economy.

* Japan's Nikkei share average fell 2.6 percent, hitting a more than two-month low.

DATA (GMT)

0900 Germany Ifo business climate index

1358 U.S. Flash Markit services PMI

1500 U.S. New home sales

1530 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)