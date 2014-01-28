SINGAPORE Jan 28 U.S. crude futures held steady on Tuesday ahead of the start of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting, with a likely rise in stockpiles in the world's top oil consumer weighing on prices.

A Reuters survey of five analysts, taken ahead of weekly inventory reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), forecast crude stocks climbed an average of 2.7 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 24.

Expectations the Fed will further curb its bond-buying have pressured risky assets. Any cuts would boost the dollar, weighing on commodities priced in the greenback.

U.S. crude was up 1 cent at $95.73 a barrel by 0045 GMT, after ending 92 cents lower overnight as investors kept dumping riskier assets on worries about weaker growth in emerging markets.

Brent futures settled down $1.19 a barrel.

FUNDAMENTALS

* OPEC will be able to handle the extra oil expected to come from Iran, Iraq and Libya, OPEC's secretary general said on Monday, insisting the group would collectively head off any oversupply.

* The opening round of talks between Iran and six world powers on a long-term deal for Tehran to curb parts of its nuclear programme in exchange for a gradual end to sanctions is expected to take place next month in New York, a U.S. official said on Monday.

* Almost every week, Prime Minister Ali Zeidan either tries to cajole the fighters choking off Libya's crude exports or threatens to break their blockade by force. But if the prime minister can survive a political crisis in the capital he may win the upper hand in the war of attrition over oil exports.

* The United States on Monday demanded that Syria allow aid into the "starving" city of Homs, as talks aimed at ending three years of civil war hit more trouble over the future of President Bashar al-Assad.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares were pinned near five-month lows on Tuesday as turmoil in emerging markets and concerns about an economic slowdown in China took their toll.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

- 0700 Germany import prices

- 0745 France consumer confidence

- 0900 Italy consumer confidence

- 1330 U.S. durable goods orders

- 1400 U.S. Case-Shiller home price index

- 1500 U.S. consumer confidence

- 1500 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index

- Federal Reserve starts two-day policy meeting (Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Joseph Radford)