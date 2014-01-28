SINGAPORE Jan 28 U.S. crude futures held steady
on Tuesday ahead of the start of a two-day Federal Reserve
meeting, with a likely rise in stockpiles in the world's top oil
consumer weighing on prices.
A Reuters survey of five analysts, taken ahead of weekly
inventory reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API)
and the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), forecast
crude stocks climbed an average of 2.7 million barrels in the
week ended Jan. 24.
Expectations the Fed will further curb its bond-buying have
pressured risky assets. Any cuts would boost the dollar,
weighing on commodities priced in the greenback.
U.S. crude was up 1 cent at $95.73 a barrel by 0045
GMT, after ending 92 cents lower overnight as investors kept
dumping riskier assets on worries about weaker growth in
emerging markets.
Brent futures settled down $1.19 a barrel.
FUNDAMENTALS
* OPEC will be able to handle the extra oil expected to come
from Iran, Iraq and Libya, OPEC's secretary general said on
Monday, insisting the group would collectively head off any
oversupply.
* The opening round of talks between Iran and six world
powers on a long-term deal for Tehran to curb parts of its
nuclear programme in exchange for a gradual end to sanctions is
expected to take place next month in New York, a U.S. official
said on Monday.
* Almost every week, Prime Minister Ali Zeidan either tries
to cajole the fighters choking off Libya's crude exports or
threatens to break their blockade by force. But if the prime
minister can survive a political crisis in the capital he may
win the upper hand in the war of attrition over oil exports.
* The United States on Monday demanded that Syria allow aid
into the "starving" city of Homs, as talks aimed at ending three
years of civil war hit more trouble over the future of President
Bashar al-Assad.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares were pinned near five-month lows on Tuesday
as turmoil in emerging markets and concerns about an economic
slowdown in China took their toll.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)
- 0700 Germany import prices
- 0745 France consumer confidence
- 0900 Italy consumer confidence
- 1330 U.S. durable goods orders
- 1400 U.S. Case-Shiller home price index
- 1500 U.S. consumer confidence
- 1500 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index
- Federal Reserve starts two-day policy meeting
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Joseph Radford)