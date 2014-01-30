SINGAPORE Jan 30 U.S. crude futures held above $97 a barrel in early Asian trade on Thursday, drawing support from a steep fall in distillate stocks in the world's top oil consumer as bitter cold boosts demand for heating oil.

U.S. crude had gained 19 cents to $97.55 a barrel by 0026 GMT, after ending 5 cents lower. Brent futures rose 44 cents to settle at $107.85, with the price difference between the two contracts CL-LCO1=R widening to $10.49.

U.S. stocks of distillates fell 4.6 million barrels last week, more than double what was expected, data from the Energy Information Administration showed.

Distillate inventories were 116 million barrels nationwide and on the East Coast, which has suffered two cold snaps this month, they fell 3.8 million barrels to 29.5 million barrels, the lowest since April 2008.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The Federal Reserve on Wednesday decided to trim its bond purchases by another $10 billion as it stuck to a plan to wind down its extraordinary economic stimulus despite recent turmoil in emerging markets.

* Libya's deputy prime minister survived unhurt after gunmen fired on his car in Tripoli on Wednesday in an attack reflecting the violent chaos plaguing the North African nation two years after Muammar Gaddafi's fall.

* Syria has given up less than 5 percent of its chemical weapons arsenal and will miss next week's deadline to send all toxic agents abroad for destruction, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* President Barack Obama took his hard line against new sanctions over Iran's nuclear program directly to U.S. lawmakers by pledging in his annual State of the Union address to veto any legislation that threatens talks with Tehran.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares looked set for a punishing session on Thursday after strains in emerging markets returned with a vengeance and the Fed further scaled back its stimulus, sending investors scurrying to safety in bonds and the yen.

* U.S. stocks dropped more than 1 percent on Wednesday, hitting session lows.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)

- 0145 China HSBC final manufacturing PMI

- 0855 Germany Unemployment rate

- 1000 Euro zone Consumer sentiment

- 1300 Germany Consumer prices

- 1330 U.S. Advance Q4 GDP

- 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

- 1500 U.S. Pending homes sales

(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Joseph Radford)