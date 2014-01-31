SINGAPORE Jan 31 U.S. crude futures held near a one-month high in early Asian trade on Friday after strong economic growth data from the United States renewed demand growth hopes, though strength in the dollar weighed on prices.

U.S. oil slipped 15 cents to $98.08 a barrel by 0030 GMT, after ending 87 cents up and touching $98.59 during the session, its highest since Jan. 2. Brent settled 10 cents up at $107.95. Brent's premium to U.S. crude narrowed to $9.72, the lowest settlement since Nov. 7.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Strong household spending and robust exports kept the U.S. economy on solid ground in the fourth quarter, but stagnant wages could chip away some of the momentum in early 2014.

* A first round of peace talks on Syria wraps up Friday with both sides in entrenched positions and the U.N. mediator expressing frustration that it had not even been possible to get agreement for an aid convoy to enter the besieged city of Homs.

* Six suicide bombers burst into an Iraqi ministry building, took hostages and killed at least 24 people including themselves on Thursday before security forces regained control, security officials said.

* Libya will elect an assembly on Feb. 20 to draft a constitution intended to advance transition to democracy and break political stalemate more than two years after a NATO-backed uprising toppled Muammar Gaddafi.

* Slumping margins are hammering European oil refiners, but those owned by trading houses with broad resources have been able to shelter from the worst of the pain and even make money, an analyst with one of them said.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stocks were pressured in early trading on Friday, though data showing strong U.S. growth calmed nerves in emerging markets after several days of turmoil.

The dollar regained the upper hand as the solid data supported the view that the Federal Reserve will continue to taper its massive stimulus.

