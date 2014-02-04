(Refiles to add dropped word "crude" in headline)

SEOUL Feb 4 U.S. crude futures held around $96.50 a barrel in early Asian trade on Tuesday after falling in the previous session as weaker-than-expected U.S. factory data added to concerns about oil demand in the world's largest economy.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. oil edged up 10 cents to $96.53 a barrel as of 0029 GMT, after settling $1.09 down at $96.43 a barrel.

* Brent settled down 36 cents at $106.04 a barrel.

* U.S. manufacturing activity slowed sharply in January on the back of the biggest drop in new orders in 33 years while construction spending barely rose in December, pointing to some loss of steam in the economy.

* Brent crude's decline on Monday was limited by rising heating oil prices as a snowstorm swept across the U.S. Northeast. [ID: nL2N0L80QV] It was also capped by an output glitch at the North Sea Buzzard oilfield, the largest field that contributes to Forties.

* In the oil-producing Middle East and South Africa, civil unrest continued. Libyan Prime Minister Ali Zeidan stepped up pressure on protesters blocking eastern ports on Monday, telling them he had weeks ago ordered troops to prepare to move there to end their blockade.

* Syria has continued to worry markets amid concerns that the crisis there could spill across the Middle East to engulf major exporters.

* Al Qaeda's general command said on Monday it had no links with the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), in an apparent attempt to reassert its authority over fragmented Islamist fighters in Syria's civil war.

MARKETS NEWS

* MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down about 0.5 percent in early trade and the greenback slipped 0.3 percent against a basket of currencies to 81.065.

* The benchmark S&P 500 index recorded its worst single-day drop in seven months, while the CBOE volatility index soared 16.5 percent to close at its highest level since December 2012.

* That sent the dollar as low as 100.77 yen and the euro as low as 136.37 yen, levels neither pair had touched since late November.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

1000 Euro zone Producer prices

1000 Italy Consumer prices

1245 U.S. Weekly ICSC chain store sales

1445 U.S. ISM-New York index

1500 U.S. Factory orders

(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Richard Pullin)